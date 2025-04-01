MAFS Australia: Adrian's former best friend issues apology to Awhina after vicious argument

Jasmine took to social media to reveal that she has personally apologised to Awhina and Cleo. Picture: Jasmine Weston / Instagram - Nine

By Alice Dear

After her explosive argument with Married At First Sight Australia's Awhina and her twin sister Cleo during family and friends week, Jasmine has apologised to the pair publicly, revealing that she is no longer with controversial MAFS groom Adrian.

MAFS Australia's family and friends week ended with a shocking and explosive argument between Awhina, her twin sister Cleo, Adrian's twin sisters - Elita and Nikola - and his best friend, Jasmine.

Awhina and Adrian's relationship was at an all-time low as they progressed into this task, with the bride having voted to 'leave' the experiment just days before - and if they thought that meeting with their family and friends would help, it did not.

Married At First Sight viewers were left shocked at the behaviour of Adrian's sisters and especially his best friend, Jasmine, who boldly backed the groom's treatment of Awhina, questioning the bride's own commitment to the experiment instead.

Ahead of the episodes airing in Australia, Jasmine took to social media to reveal that she has personally apologised to Awhina and Cleo for her behaviour, also revealing she is no longer friends with Adrian.

Jasmine and Cleo ended up in an explosive row during MAFS Australia's friends and family week. Picture: Nine

"Okay let's talk," she wrote in an Instagram statement on February 23: "Over the next couple of nights you are going to watch me (regretfully) defend Adrian in MAFS. I take full responsibility for my actions and the things I say during that interaction. It is not at all the best version of myself and I have since reached out to Awhina and Cleo to apologise."

She went on: "As you all know, Adrian and I are no longer friends. Watching Adrian argue with Awhina is like having Deja Vu. But during the time this was filmed (6 months ago), I was still very much so Adrian's best friend. I only knew of his (warped) version of reality. Not Awhina's. I can be a reactive person and will always come to my friends' defence in any situation which is what you will see unfold.

Awhina and Cleo were left in tears following the argument on MAFS. Picture: Nine

"Now being on the outside looking in, I can understand exactly how and why Awhina had those feelings towards Adrian. The manipulation tactics are copy and past. Hence why I ended the friendship and Sweet Sundayz [her Instagram collaboration with Adrian] at the end of last year."

Jasmine added: "This is not at all an excuse. I would just like to speak my truth before the ep goes live. I wish I sympathised with Awhina more, I wish my rose coloured glasses weren't on and I am very glad Adrian no long has a chapter in my life. Awhina and Cleo, again, I am sorry for the things I say and Awhina, you have my support in this all."

Jasmine released this statement on Instagram ahead of the scenes airing on Married At First Sight. Picture: Jasmine Weston / Instagram

Despite this statement (released ahead of her appearance on MAFS in Australia earlier this year) Jasmine received a huge amount of backlash from viewers, alongside twins Elita and Nikola, for their behaviour.

In the shocking scenes, we watched as Awhina explained to the group that she did not feel "seen" by her husband, to which they questioned how SHE had caused issues in their relationship.

Awhina went on to explain that Adrian had failed to ask her any questions about her son, adding that she had only just started to speak about him more in the presence of her husband.

To this, Jasmine shot back: "You would hope so," which caused Cleo to speak up in defence of her sister, telling the others: "How f***ing dare you?! They are not good enough to be in my life, he [Adrian] is definitely not good enough to be in my nephew's life. I'll never, ever, EVER let him meet my nephew." ﻿

Elita, Nickola and Jasmine all left the restaurant following the argument, but were filmed outside (alongside Adrian) calling Awhina and Cleo "trash".

Nikola raged: "You can't polish a turd," before Elita adds: "You can put a ribbon on a garbage bin, but it's still trash".

