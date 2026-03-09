MAFS Australia's Alissa Fay - age, job, ex-boyfriend and social media career revealed

MAFS Australia is hoping to heal bride Alissa's heart after a recent break up. Picture: Channel 9/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is MAFS Australia bride Alissa and where is she from? Here's all the facts you need to know about her as she marries stranger David Momoh.

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has welcomed bride Alissa Fay to this year's cast and it's certainly going to be a bumpy ride.

Fresh out of a six year relationship that left her heartbroken, Alissa is placing all her trust in the MAFS experts as they pair her up with David Momoh in the hope they will live happily ever after.

Looking for a tall, dark and handsome man who shares her outlook on ambition and trust - can Alissa find her perfect match?

Here's everything you need to know about the MAFS bride from her Instagram and TikTok accounts to her age, job and what really happened with her ex-boyfriend.

MAFS Australia bride Alissa has a passion for health and fitness and shows that off in her influencing career. Picture: Alissa/Instagram

Who is MAFS Australia bride Alissa Fay?

Age: 33

From: South Australia

Instagram: @alissafay_

Alissa has signed up for the most intense dating experiment on TV for 2026 as she walks down the aisle to get married to a stranger.

She admitted that navigating the dating world again has been tough and therefore enlisted the help of the experts to find her perfect partner.

Alissa has a full time professional job but she's also a social media influencer on the side with a huge following on TikTok.

What is MAFS Alissa Fay's job?

Away from the world of social media, she works as a nurse.

Alissa is also a qualified personal trainer and is often showing off her workout results online. She's event created her own training programme called The Booty Academy.

Who was MAFS Australia's Alissa Fay's ex-boyfriend?

Alissa and her ex, Will Giles, had a well-documented relationship as they were both influencers.

The couple were together for six years and she's bravely admitted that her break up journey has been an emotional one.

She's hoping MAFS will bring her the fairytale wedding and the right partner she's "always dreamed of".

Who does Alissa Fay marry on MAFS Australia 2026?

Alissa walks up the aisle to David Momoh as one of the first couples to get married on this series.

Showing off her personality, her first words to him are: "I don't think I can marry you...

"Not until you get on one knee and propose to me first."

David is hoping to find his perfect wife who is "a fit woman with a big booty and small waistline". He's also hoping to lose his playboy stereotype while on the show.

