Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Viewers are keen to know if Jake and Ashleigh are still together. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight Australia's Jake and Ashleigh still in a relationship? Here is their love story explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has seen Ashleigh Ackerman and Jake Luik tie the knot and become one of the couples on season 12.

Experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla will be helping the pair navigate newlywed life, with both Ashleigh and Jake keen to make their relationship work.

As the series continues to air, many viewers are wondering where Jake and Ashleigh are today and if their marriage has survived.

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Jake and Ashleigh are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Jake and Ashleigh still together?

Ashleigh and Jake are no longer together after their marriage fell apart in the experiment.

Despite the couple seeming happy on their wedding day, cracks began to show when the pair took part in a photo ranking challenge, with Jake making comments about the other brides.

This led to the groom making a hasty exit from the experiment, leaving his bride before the commitment ceremony.

When asked if she would do the show again, Ashleigh told MailOnline: "I had such an amazing, fun, exciting, whirlwind experience. I wouldn't change a thing.

"Would I go on again? I mean, if I was guaranteed to have a beautiful Jamie and Dave kind of vibe—a 'Damey'—I would do it in a heartbeat."

Ashleigh and Jake tied the knot on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Ashleigh and Jake's relationship timeline

Wedding day

The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony which saw them bond instantly. Speaking about her marriage, Ashleigh said: "This could be the greatest love story anyone’s ever bloody seen.

"I might knock Jules and Cam out of the water – imagine that!"

Jake and Ashleigh saw various blips in their relationship. Picture: Nine

Photo ranking challenge

Things took a dip between Ashleigh and Jake during the photo ranking challenge which saw the groom make comments about the other brides.

Following these remarks, Ashleigh went to seek advice from her fellow MAFS stars, however Jake took offence to this and decided to pack his bags and leave the experiment immediately.

Due to this, Ashleigh was forced to leave the show, with the bride going on to tell MailOnline: "From the second that it fell apart, I haven't heard anything. But in saying that, I've also made no effort to reach out.

"If someone was really interested in me, I wouldn't have to chase it like that."