Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

6 March 2025, 20:30

Viewers are keen to know if Jake and Ashleigh are still together
Viewers are keen to know if Jake and Ashleigh are still together. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight Australia's Jake and Ashleigh still in a relationship? Here is their love story explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has seen Ashleigh Ackerman and Jake Luik tie the knot and become one of the couples on season 12.

Experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla will be helping the pair navigate newlywed life, with both Ashleigh and Jake keen to make their relationship work.

As the series continues to air, many viewers are wondering where Jake and Ashleigh are today and if their marriage has survived.

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Jake and Ashleigh are one of the couples on MAFS Australia
Jake and Ashleigh are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Jake and Ashleigh still together?

Ashleigh and Jake are no longer together after their marriage fell apart in the experiment.

Despite the couple seeming happy on their wedding day, cracks began to show when the pair took part in a photo ranking challenge, with Jake making comments about the other brides.

This led to the groom making a hasty exit from the experiment, leaving his bride before the commitment ceremony.

When asked if she would do the show again, Ashleigh told MailOnline: "I had such an amazing, fun, exciting, whirlwind experience. I wouldn't change a thing.

"Would I go on again? I mean, if I was guaranteed to have a beautiful Jamie and Dave kind of vibe—a 'Damey'—I would do it in a heartbeat."

Ashleigh and Jake tied the knot on MAFS Australia 2025
Ashleigh and Jake tied the knot on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Ashleigh and Jake's relationship timeline

Wedding day

The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony which saw them bond instantly. Speaking about her marriage, Ashleigh said: "This could be the greatest love story anyone’s ever bloody seen.

"I might knock Jules and Cam out of the water – imagine that!"

Jake and Ashleigh saw various blips in their relationship
Jake and Ashleigh saw various blips in their relationship. Picture: Nine

Photo ranking challenge

Things took a dip between Ashleigh and Jake during the photo ranking challenge which saw the groom make comments about the other brides.

Following these remarks, Ashleigh went to seek advice from her fellow MAFS stars, however Jake took offence to this and decided to pack his bags and leave the experiment immediately.

Due to this, Ashleigh was forced to leave the show, with the bride going on to tell MailOnline: "From the second that it fell apart, I haven't heard anything. But in saying that, I've also made no effort to reach out.

"If someone was really interested in me, I wouldn't have to chase it like that."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Eliot has spoken out about the real reasons he decided to quit MAFS

MAFS Australia's Eliot reveals real reason he quit show

Do Lauren and Eliot come back to MAFS Australia?

Do Lauren and Eliot come back to MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Billy Belcher's accent has caused a stir amongst viewers

Where is Billy Belcher from? The MAFS Australia groom's life in the UK explained

Sierah and Billy wed on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast has been revealed

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast from season 12

MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim are not together, with both the bride and the groom deciding to leave the experiment in the first commitment ceremony

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Latest TV & Movies News

Shelby Ann, who died when she was just four-days-old, was the first child of Tracey Taylor and her husband

Toxic Town: The true story of what happened to baby Shelby

The real people behind Toxic Town have been revealed

Toxic Town real people: Meet all the families behind Netflix the drama

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are going on tour this April

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean Our Last Dance tour: Dates, venues, ticket prices, support act and times
Olivia and Alex Bowen have confirmed the sex of their second baby

Olivia and Alex Bowen confirm gender of second baby in emotional video

Dancing on Ice Holly Willoughby, Stephen Mulhern, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

Is Dancing on Ice getting axed?

Morgan Freeman paid tribute to his friend Gene Hackman at the Oscars

Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays emotional tribute to "friend" Gene Hackman days after passing

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile were wed on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul's secret romance revealed before marrying on the show

MAFS viewers were quick to see the clash between Lauren and Eliot.

MAFS Australia fans brand Lauren and Eliot 'match made in hell' after explosive wedding

Tim did not show up for a press photo day and is "refusing to do interviews"

MAFS Australia's Tim 'deletes social media' and 'refuses interviews' following backlash

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

The MAFS Australia TV schedule has been revealed

How long is MAFS Australia on for and when does it end?

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married At First Sight Australia will return to the UK

MAFS Australia start date confirmed as season 12 kicks off in the UK