Married At First Sight Australia's Bryce and Melissa went through 'months of therapy' after show

12 November 2021, 07:58

Melissa and Bryce made it to the end of MAFS Australia
Melissa and Bryce made it to the end of MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson had to have therapy to deal with online hate after Married at First Sight Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

**Warning major Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia fans will know that Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson didn’t exactly have an easy time on the show.

The eighth season of the social experiment saw the couple fall out over Bryce’s alleged ‘secret girlfriend’ away from the cameras.

Despite their ups and downs, the couple made it all the way to the end of the show and are still together now.

Bryce revealed he went through therapy after MAFS
Bryce revealed he went through therapy after MAFS. Picture: Instagram

In fact, they are engaged and recently welcomed two adorable babies into the world.

But Bryce recently admitted that he and Melissa had to go through months of therapy to get to the point at which they are now.

In an Instagram post last week, he told his Instagram followers: “We went through months of therapy after the show because we couldn't deal with the online hate and don't want to see others get to that point too.

“We have seen how passionate UK fans are with MAFS and you definitely understand reality TV and share your opinions.”

The star went on to tell viewers to, 'remember you're speaking to real people just like yourself and how it could affect people's mental health.'

Melissa and Bryce welcomed twins last month
Melissa and Bryce welcomed twins last month. Picture: Instagram

He finally added: “We're certainly not condoning the behaviour of some people on the show. Just reminding you that everyone on the show are human too.”

This comes after Bryce was accused of having a secret girlfriend while filming for MAFS.

The rumour started when Rebecca Zemek accused the star of telling her he was buying a gift for another woman waiting for him outside the experiment.

According to Rebecca, Bryce had revealed to her that he was secretly involved with another girl during a visit to the gym.

Fellow MAFS bride Samantha Harvey also returned to the show to tell Melissa she had heard about Bryce texting a girl outside the experiment, but Bryce has always denied this.

Meanwhile, Bryce and Melissa welcomed twins Levi and Tate last month, who are currently in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The little ones were born 10 weeks premature on October 16.

Opening up about their little ones, Bryce recently said: “Our twins are in for a challenging few weeks in NICU & are already showing signs they’ve got a loving personality.

“@lissrawson & I are proud & loving parents of these little fighters.

“We can’t wait to bring our boys home!”

Bryce and Melissa also got engaged over summer, solidifying their relationship following a whirlwind romance on the show.

