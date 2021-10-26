Married at First Sight Australia: Everything we know about Bryce Ruthven’s 'secret girlfriend' rumour

Did Bryce have a secret girlfriend on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Did Bryce from Married at First Sight Australia have a secret girlfriend on the show, and who was she? Here's what we know...

**Married At First Sight Australia season eight spoilers below**

Married At First Sight Australia is giving us all the drama this year, with season eight currently airing on E4.

And one man who has been at the centre of a lot of it is Bryce Ruthven who was partnered up with Melissa Rawson.

While the couple are now parents to TWINS, their time on the show wasn’t exactly easy, with Bryce facing a shocking rumour that he had a ‘secret girlfriend’ on the outside.

But did Bryce have a girlfriend and what do we know about her?

Bryce got into an argument with Rebecca and Jake over the cheating rumours. Picture: Channel Nine

Did Bryce have a girlfriend outside of Married at First Sight Australia?

Bryce has always denied he had a girlfriend in the outside world.

The rumour started when Rebecca Zemek accused Bryce of telling her he was buying a gift for another woman waiting for him outside the experiment.

According to Rebecca, Bryce had revealed to her that he was secretly involved with another girl during a visit to the gym.

However, Bryce told his co-stars that Rebecca was "full of s*** and called her a ‘liar’, before getting into an argument with her partner Jake Edwards.

Later in the series, when Bryce and Melissa were visiting Canberra, Bryce’s friends were caught talking about the rumour when they thought no one was listening.

Bryce and Melissa were matched on MAFS Australisa. Picture: Channel Nine

While the film crew walked around pretending to pack up, one friend asked: “Do you think he’s lied to her?”

“Yep,” another answered, while the other friend said: “Yeah, no doubt.”

“Because the gift thing is true,” someone else in the group added.

Fellow MAFS bride Samantha Harvey also returned to the show to tell Melissa she had heard about Bryce texting a girl outside the experiment.

The girl Bryce was apparently seeing during the experiment was a girl called Courtney and publications in Australia shared pictures of her and Bryce from a friend’s wedding, allegedly taken a few weeks before filming.

According to reports at the time, Bryce asked Courtney to wait for him, then broke up with her two weeks before filming ended.

But Bryce continues to deny everything, telling TV Week, "It’s news to me. I was only in the ACT for 12 weeks so I must have been having a good time.

“To be honest, I know there’s articles and podcasts and other rubbish floating around but I’m just not reading it.”

He is now engaged to Melissa and the pair recently welcomed two twin boys.