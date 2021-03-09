Married At First Sight Australia’s Cyrell Paule says Martha Kalifatidis lied about them making up after epic fight

Cyrell Paule has slammed her MAFS co-star Martha Kalifatidis. Picture: Channel Nine/E4/Instagram

Martha Kalifatidis previously hinted that she'd ended her feud with Married at First Sight co-star Cyrell Paule.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Cyrell Paule has hit out at her former Married at First Sight Australia co-star Martha Kalifatidis, accusing her of lying about their friendship.

Fans of the show will know that Cyrell and Martha didn’t exactly get on throughout the experiment and came to blows more than once.

At the reunion, Martha even poured a glass of wine over Cyrell’s head after she started berating her husband Michael Brunelli.

Cyrell and Martha came to blows of MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Since the show came to an end on E4, Martha recently hinted they have put their differences aside and are now friends in a cryptic Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of Cyrell, she wrote: "She's real and raw and unapologetic. She's funny and kind and sensitive. And not to mention crazy...

"Do you doll, don't ever change! I've learnt a lot from you and I'm choosing to only take the good away from whatever it is we shared!"

But Cyrell has now denied the pair are friends, calling Martha ‘smart and cunning’.

"She's saying she wants to make up with me for the benefits of herself because she's got that much backlash from the UK,” she told The Sun.

"I don't know how dumb anyone would have to be to not believe that.

"She's very smart, she's cunning. She'll be thinking she'll say nice things about Cyrell, so the UK don't hit me so hard.”

The reality star continued: "We had the reunion, if you really wanted to talk to me we could have spoken then.

"I just think it's funny that she's getting backlash now and saying we're making up."

Cyrell added that she would consider being friends with Martha if she gave her a ‘genuine and sincere’ apology.

Meanwhile, since MAFS was filmed two years ago Cyrell has gone on to become a mum after giving birth.

In March 2019, after Cyrell's 'marriage' to Nic Jovanovic ended, Cyrell began dating Love Island star Eden Dally.

They announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2019, before splitting just a few months later in October, saying they both wanted 'different things'.

But the reality TV couple put their differences aside and got back together in December, with Cyrell admitting at the time: “We're having a baby together and at the end of the day, first and foremost, our priority is our son and we always want to be a family.

Eden added: “I want our son to be in a happy family... it's not long now only two months, it's just flown.”

31-year-old Cyrell gave birth to their baby boy on Sunday, February 9 2020, later announcing his name as Boston Eden Dally.

