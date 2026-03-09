MAFS Australia's David Momah - age, job, side hustles and dating history revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 is welcoming David to the experiment to help him get past his 'playboy' status. Picture: Channel 9/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is MAFS Australia 2026 groom David Momah and where is he from? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant as he looks for his perfect wife.

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 is hoping to help groom David Momah ditch his 'playboy' status and find his forever woman.

Entering the dating competition, David marries a stranger live on TV and hopes the fast-track course to love, along with the experts, means he can finally settle down.

A man with a busy life, David has a few businesses and jobs on the go, but despite his hectic schedule, he is positive he can make time for the perfect partner.

Here's everything you nee to know about MAFS groom David from his job, age, where he's from and Instagram.

MAFS star David is hoping his wife can respect his religious background. Picture: David/Instagram

Who is MAFS Australia's David Momah?

Age: 31

From: Queensland

Instagram: @davidxmomoh

David is a self-described "hustler" who has confessed he's never found it difficult to find a woman.

Looking for love on MAFS, he's hoping to find a wife who is a "fit woman with a big booty and small waistline" as well as someone who aligns with his values.

Where is MAFS Australia's David from?

Originally, David is from Nigeria but moved to Queensland, Australia when he was 12-years-old with his parents.

David grew up in a religious household as both mum and dad are pastors and he would like to find a woman who follows a faith herself or can accept and be respectful of his.

What is MAFS Australia's David's job?

David has a lot going on work wise but his main job is an e-commerce product manager. He says he has a lot of other "side hustles" which means he often works evenings and weekends.

One of his extra projects is a YouTube dating show and he's also gained a following as a rapper. However, he hasn't released any new music or performed since 2023.

What is MAFS Australia's David's dating history?

With plenty of female interest sliding into his DMs, David has admitted his looks and career has seen him gain a 'playboy' status. However, in truth, he claims to be principled and respectful.

With his usual type being blonde and feminine women, David has said his list of ex-girlfriends is limited and he's never been in a relationship that's lasted longer than a year.

Inspired by his parents, he's asking the experts to find him the "full package".

Who does David marry in MAFS Australia 2026?

The experts match David with bride Alissa Fay who seems to be everything David has asked for.

