Famous MAFS Australia couple centre of texting scandal announce exciting pregnancy

19 October 2026, 12:39

MAFS Australia's famous couple have confirmed they're expecting their first baby together
MAFS Australia's famous couple have confirmed they're expecting their first baby together. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

The Married At First Sight couple are "relieved the secret is finally out" as they confirm April 2027 due date.

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Season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia dropped in 2024 introducing us to bride Ellie and groom Jono. Despite not being married on the TV show, they did find themselves centre of the drama when they secretly got together.

Now, fast forward two years and the MAFS couple are not only still together but they've also confirmed they're expecting their first baby.

Walking hand in hand on the beach, clutching a series of baby scan photos, Ellie and Jono confirmed: "Baby McCullough coming April 2027."

Taking to her Instagram stories, pregnant Ellie thanked everyone for their messages and admitted she was relieved to finally share their happy news.

MAFS Australia star Ellie was all smiles as she confirmed her happy news on social media
MAFS Australia star Ellie was all smiles as she confirmed her happy news on social media. Picture: Ellie Dix/Instagram

She said: "Now that I'm 16 weeks and the secret is out, I'm feeling good and much more like myself. We were a bit nervous to tell everyone because you know, we were not the golden couple and you've all seen the backlash we get online but the response has been amazing."

Ellie continued to reveal the journey to get pregnant with Jono was not easy and spoke openly about the pair's struggle with infertility in 2026.

"In true Ellie and Jono style, there's always a story behind everything, and this is one crazy story," she added.

"We have been on a massive journey this year with infertility. This is not my first pregnancy this year, we have dealt with so much behind the scenes. I will share my story but we are just so grateful to be where we are today."

Ellie and Jono first rose to fame in 2024 when they both appeared on Married At First Sight Australia. Jono was married to Lauren Hall who ended their relationship at Final Vows after discovering he had been texting Ellie.

Married At First Sight Australia couple Ellie and Jono will be honestly sharing their infertility struggles
Married At First Sight Australia couple Ellie and Jono will be honestly sharing their infertility struggles. Picture: Ellie Dix/Instagram

Ellie was married to Ben on the experiment who she ended things with half way through. During their final commitment ceremony, they both wrote 'leave' after a week which saw Ben go missing and then returning with a list of things he didn't like about his wife.

Jono and Ellie, rather controversially, decided to confirm their relationship at the MAFS reunion.

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