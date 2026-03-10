MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur - age, job, daughter and ex-husband revealed

MAFS Australia contestant Gia Fleur is hoping it will be second time lucky with this marriage. Picture: Channel 9/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia's 2026 bride Gia has been named this season's "wildest bride" but who is she? Here's everything you need to know including her career and where she's from.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has introduced Gia Fleur as one of 2026's hopeful brides but as a confident woman with "zero filter", even she admitted it won't be an easy task for the experts.

Having been married before and also a mum, Gia has revealed her priorities are completely different now she's back on the dating scene.

Looking for a husband who is a "genuinely good man" who treats her "like a prize", this reality star has confessed she's really struggled to attract the right man.

Here's everything you need to know about Gia from her age, job and daughter as she attempts to find her Prince Charming.

Who is MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur?

Age: 35

From: Victoria, Melbourne

Instagram: @giafleurrr

Gia is heading onto 2026's Married At First Sight to find love but it won't be her first time in the spotlight. She's also had a cameo in a French Montana music video and opened up to fellow contestants that she's partied in the Playboy mansion.

What is MAFS Australia's Gia's job?

Away from the glitz and glam, Gia has an important job as a Disability Support Worker.

Who was MAFS Australia's Gia's ex-husband?

Gia entered the experiment and was very open about the fact she was married before. Officially divorced, the identity of her ex-husband remains private.

More of a long-term relationship kind of girl, she admitted she's barely dated since her marriage ended. Gia complains she's always attracting the wrong type of men as they judge her on her looks.

MAFS pairs up Gia and Scott in the hope they will have a happy ever after. Picture: Channel 9

Does Gia from MAFS Australia 2026 have a daughter?

Yes - Gia is the proud mother of her daughter who she had with her ex-husband. She generally keeps her child off her social media pages and is seeking a husband who can accept them both.

Who does Gia marry on MAFS Australia 2026?

The experts partner Gia up with Scott McCristal - a business owner who also likes to live life in the fast line.

The newlyweds hit it off straight away when they met at the aisle and he's pleased to hear Gia has a daughter, assuring her it's not a problem for him.

READ MORE: