How long is MAFS Australia on for and when does it end?

3 March 2025, 17:14

The MAFS Australia TV schedule has been revealed
The MAFS Australia TV schedule has been revealed. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything MAFS Australia fans need to know about season 12 including how many episodes there are and when the show will finish.

Married At First Sight Australia is finally back on UK screens after series 12 began airing Down Under earlier this year.

While we welcome some new brides and grooms to the experiment, we can't wait to be reunited with experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken as well.

After the 2024 series saw drama aplenty, MAFS fans are hoping this new cast will be just as entertaining as the last!

So how long is MAFS Australia on for, when does it finish and on what days is it on TV? Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 series.

MAFS Australia will see couples marry at first sight
When is MAFS Australia on?

Married At First Sight Australia will air on E4 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and will not be shown on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

From Monday March 3rd until Thursday March 6th, MAFS Aus will air at 9pm, however the following week will see the show return to its normal time at 7:30pm from Monday March 10th.

MAFS Australia season 12 will air in 2025
How long is MAFS Australia on for?

It hasn't been confirmed how long season 12 of MAFS Australia will last, however previous series have seen between 36–38 episodes, meaning the show is usually on screen for around nine weeks.

When does MAFS Australia end?

The official end date of MAFS Australia has not been revealed yet, however previous seasons have finished airing in late April/early May in the UK.

If the 2025 series will air the normal amount of episodes, this means season 12 will probably finish in late April, however we'll keep our eyes peeled for any official end date!

