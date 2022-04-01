Married at First Sight Australia's Jackson Lonie denies split rumours after he's spotted on dating app

Jackson Lonie has denied he has split from Married at First Sight Australia wife Olivia Frazer.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

It seemed like Married at First Sight Australia couple Jackson Lonie and Olivia Frazer had gone the distance.

But now Jackson has been forced to deny the pair split after he was reportedly spotted on dating site Hinge.

According to the DailyMail, the active profile goes by the name of 'Jack', with the biography explaining he 'loves to cook'.

Olivia and Jackson are seemingly still together after MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

However, Jackson has since told the publication that the account pre-dates his time on MAFS and he hasn’t deactivated it.

Hinting he may still be with his MAFS wife, Jackson, 31, also insisted he hasn’t used the dating app in a year.

This comes after the promotion video for the final episode showed Jackson and Olivia, 27, seemingly deciding to split.

Jackson and Olivia are seen sitting next to each other, as a man asks: “Do you want to share the big news?”

Dating expert Mel Schilling then asks: “Who ended the relationship?”

Jackson has previously defended his MAFS wife. Picture: Channel Nine

Co-star Samantha Moitzi then says to Al Perkins: “They’re breaking up,” as a shocked Jack Miller says: “Oh no.”

Despite these clues, it looks like Jackson and Olivia ARE still on good terms, as ​Jackson recently defended his wife following her fiery argument with Domenica Calarco.

Olivia and Domenica’s feud kicked off during a very tense dinner party.

When Olivia told Dom to reconsider how she 'speaks to people', Dom was furious and ended up smashing a glass on the table.

Sticking up for his wife, Jackson told New Idea: “Dom needed to be called out.

“[Domenica] has a go at everyone's relationship when hers is the one that needs to be looked at.”

And it looks like the pair have gone the distance, as Olivia and Jackson are currently still following each other on Instagram.

Footage of the couple arriving at the season’s reunion has also been leaked which sees them looking loved up, while the pair were also spotted on a night out in February.