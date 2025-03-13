MAFS Australia's Jake speaks out after photo ranking challenge drama

Jake's comments caused a stir on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Following his controversial comments on MAFS Australia, Jake has now given his reasons for calling out the brides.

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jake Luik has spoken out after fans slammed his comments about the brides during the photo ranking challenge.

Just weeks after tying the knot with his wife Ashleigh Ackerman, the pair took on a task from experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, which involved them ranking the attractiveness of their fellow castmates.

Although the brides and grooms are encouraged to be honest, Jake took things to a new level when discussing the other women on the show.

The newlywed stated that Jackie had "crazy eyes", Rhi has "a little lazy eye", and Sierah's face "screams I could stab you in your sleep."

Jake and Ashleigh are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Jake then went on to say: "Not gonna sound like… I’m not racist or nothing but I do like Caucasian people mainly, mostly.

"Awhina she’s not exactly like – she’s Māori I think – probably why she’s not a bit higher. Just because, like… the physical features."

Following these comments, many fans took to social media to call out Jake for his words.

One user wrote: "Ahhh yes the "I was only joking" line from Jake just so you don't have to take responsibility for what you said."

Another added: "Sexism, Ageism, racism, fat shaming…. Jake has covered all the food groups"

However following this backlash, Jake has come out to discuss his true feelings about his cast members.

Jake and Ashleigh have seen various blips in their relationship. Picture: Nine

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jake revealed: "I know I shouldn't have said it, and I apologised immediately at the commitment ceremony. But they made it look like I took my time and didn't want to say sorry."

He continued: "The production crew weren't happy with anything I was saying.

"They told me, 'You need to spend 30 seconds on each girl and be more detailed', So I just said something stupid. My mouth works faster than my brain sometimes."

Jake added: "Even Ash said things that didn't make it to air. I was made to look like I was the only one saying things, but that wasn't the case."

The groom also stated he was "seriously worried" about his future and thought he may lose his job.

Jake and Ashleigh tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

However this wasn't the only drama fans witnessed in episode seven, with Tim calling off his marriage to Katie before the pair moved in together.

Production crew informed the bride that her husband had decided to return home to Melbourne and offered Katie the option to watch Tim's audition tape.

After seeing this video, Katie took off her wedding ring and threw it across the table, signalling the end of their marriage.