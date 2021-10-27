Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler is now dating an actress

27 October 2021, 14:07

James Susler is now dating an actress after leaving MAFS
James Susler is now dating an actress after leaving MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram





Where is James Susler now and who is his girlfriend? Here's what we know about the Married at First Sight Australia star...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia viewers will know James Susler didn’t exactly have an easy time on the show.

He was originally paired with Joanne Todd, but the pair ended their relationship after a very fiery row.

At the time, James stormed out of their apartment, leaving his wedding ring on the side before returning the next day.

MAFS star James Susler is now dating Verity East
MAFS star James Susler is now dating Verity East. Picture: Instagram

When Joanne then called him 'disrespectful', he replied: “To who? To you? Why is it disrespectful to you? Who are you to me? You're nothing.” Ouch.

But it looks like James has put the drama behind him as he is now happily loved up with actress Verity East.

The pair went official on Instagram back in June, and confirmed they had been dating for a few months.

At the time, James, 45, shared a photo with his girlfriend, writing: "With my GF at the one of the best (and our favourite venue) in Melbourne @lollo_melbourne. Celebrating EOFY 2021.”

Verity also posted her own snap with the caption: "Back at our favourite restaurant @lollo_melbourne with my numero uno."

James was paired with Joanne on MAFS Australia
James was paired with Joanne on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

In August, Verity shared a photo with her partner, with a string of photos of the pair.

She wrote at the time: “Appreciation post for this man right here ❤️ @jamessusler

“Thank you for being you and for all that you do. I love when you come home from grocery shopping with flowers (you know how much I love them) going on wild adventures and for the surprise morning romantic bubble baths 😉

“May we never stop dancing in our kitchen and singing to MJ. I love you. Mashallah.”

Verity has worked on Australian TV show Underbelly and previously won Best Actress at the Beverly Hills Film Festival in 2019.

James shares three children with his ex wife, while Verity has one son from a former relationship.

This comes after James' TV wife Joanne Todd also appeared to confirm her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Joe Donaghy.

The mother-of-three uploaded a photo of the pair celebrating her 40th birthday together.

It is unclear whether they are still together, but she often shares photos with her young sons on Instagram.

