Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler dramatically QUIT after Joanne Todd fall out

James quit Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened to Joanne Todd and James Susler?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia season eight is currently airing in the UK, and it is definitely delivering on the drama.

And one couple who had their fair share of explosive moments was Joanne Todd and James Susler.

But are Joanne and James still together and where are they now? Here’s what happened after the show…

James and Jo left Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Joanne and James still together?

That’s a firm no...

Barber Joanne and prestige car company owner James didn’t exactly get off to a good start and on their wedding day, Jo admitted they were from ‘totally different worlds’.

Things then got worse when Joanne joked that she was staying in the experiment with him ‘for now’ during the first commitment ceremony, with James continuing to bring this up.

But their relationship hit an all time low during one particularly fiery argument.

James had stormed out of their apartment the night before, leaving his wedding ring on the side returning the next day.

As Joanne asked why he stormed out, James told her he 'just had to get away for a bit' to 'clear his head'.

When Joanne then called him 'disrespectful', he replied: “To who? To you? Why is it disrespectful to you? Who are you to me? You're nothing.”

She later said: “He says that I just mean nothing to him. It makes me feel s**t. If I'm nothing to someone, I'll be nothing to you.”

After James decided to leave the process, Joanne said: “It was a bit of a shock. Yeah, I know that he wants to leave, but it's still not the right way to treat someone,' she said.

"You don't just go missing. It's disrespectful. You don't ignore phone calls, you don't ignore text messages.

“I don't want to be here with someone who's doing this or treating me like that when I could be back home. Like, it's a waste.”

Joanne and James quit MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Where is Joanne from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Joanne is still working as a barber, however she was recently let go from the salon she worked in after refusing to get the Covid jab. ​

“I never thought that I would lose my job over a vaccine, but the positive thing is that I've set up my own barber space,' she said in a video posted to Instagram in September.

“I won't be going back to that shop anymore, so anyone that I used to cut, or anyone who isn't getting the vaccine, please hit me up and I'll be happy to cut your hair.”

The star later told Daily Mail Australia: “I'm not anti-vax. I just think we should have a choice and not lose our jobs over [the vaccine].”

Meanwhile, Joe went public with rumoured boyfriend Joe Donaghy back in May, uploading a photo of the pair celebrating her 40th birthday together.

It is unclear whether the pair are still together, but she often shares photos with her three young sons.

Where is James from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Despite not finding a romantic connection, James said he still has a friendship with Joanne.

“We are on good terms, we caught up last week and had a meal, we’re going to go for a walk around the park,” he said earlier this year.

“I like Joanne, I think she’s a great person.”

James is now dating actress Verity East, with the pair sharing plenty of photos together on social media.