Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler dramatically QUIT after Joanne Todd fall out

18 October 2021, 15:48

James quit Married at First Sight
James quit Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened to Joanne Todd and James Susler?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia season eight is currently airing in the UK, and it is definitely delivering on the drama.

And one couple who had their fair share of explosive moments was Joanne Todd and James Susler.

But are Joanne and James still together and where are they now? Here’s what happened after the show…

James and Jo left Married at First Sight Australia
James and Jo left Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Joanne and James still together?

That’s a firm no...

Barber Joanne and prestige car company owner James didn’t exactly get off to a good start and on their wedding day, Jo admitted they were from ‘totally different worlds’.

Things then got worse when Joanne joked that she was staying in the experiment with him ‘for now’ during the first commitment ceremony, with James continuing to bring this up.

But their relationship hit an all time low during one particularly fiery argument.

James had stormed out of their apartment the night before, leaving his wedding ring on the side returning the next day.

As Joanne asked why he stormed out, James told her he 'just had to get away for a bit' to 'clear his head'.

When Joanne then called him 'disrespectful', he replied: “To who? To you? Why is it disrespectful to you? Who are you to me? You're nothing.”

She later said: “He says that I just mean nothing to him. It makes me feel s**t. If I'm nothing to someone, I'll be nothing to you.”

After James decided to leave the process, Joanne said: “It was a bit of a shock. Yeah, I know that he wants to leave, but it's still not the right way to treat someone,' she said.

"You don't just go missing. It's disrespectful. You don't ignore phone calls, you don't ignore text messages.

“I don't want to be here with someone who's doing this or treating me like that when I could be back home. Like, it's a waste.”

Joanne and James quit MAFS Australia
Joanne and James quit MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Where is Joanne from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Joanne is still working as a barber, however she was recently let go from the salon she worked in after refusing to get the Covid jab. ​

“I never thought that I would lose my job over a vaccine, but the positive thing is that I've set up my own barber space,' she said in a video posted to Instagram in September.

“I won't be going back to that shop anymore, so anyone that I used to cut, or anyone who isn't getting the vaccine, please hit me up and I'll be happy to cut your hair.”

The star later told Daily Mail Australia: “I'm not anti-vax. I just think we should have a choice and not lose our jobs over [the vaccine].”

Meanwhile, Joe went public with rumoured boyfriend Joe Donaghy back in May, uploading a photo of the pair celebrating her 40th birthday together.

It is unclear whether the pair are still together, but she often shares photos with her three young sons.

Where is James from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Despite not finding a romantic connection, James said he still has a friendship with Joanne.

“We are on good terms, we caught up last week and had a meal, we’re going to go for a walk around the park,” he said earlier this year.

“I like Joanne, I think she’s a great person.”

James is now dating actress Verity East, with the pair sharing plenty of photos together on social media.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who plays Maddy in Maid?

Who plays Maddy in Netflix’s Maid?

Michaela McManus plays Natalie in You

Who plays Natalie in You season 3 and what else has she been in?
Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?
Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

How old is Theo from You?

How old is Theo in You season three?

Trending on Heart

Children will be using facial recognition in the school canteen

Facial recognition cameras being used to charge kids for school dinners

Lifestyle

Cindy Beale left EastEnders back in 2015

EastEnders fans convinced Cindy Beale is returning to Walford after major clues
The woman took to Reddit to ask for advice (stock image)

Bride furious after brother refuses to donate £20,000 towards her wedding

Lifestyle

Jenny Ryan tripped up on a space question

Beat the Chasers fans stunned as Jenny Ryan gets ‘easy’ space question wrong
A woman was forced to remove her spider brooch

Woman furious after 'terrified' colleague complains about spider brooch

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon lit a candle for every person who has miscarried

Stacey Solomon lights candle in memory of babies she miscarried before daughter Rose

Celebrities

Check out our picks for some of the best spooky decorations available now

Indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations and lights to make your home spooky and cute

Lifestyle

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

Lifestyle

Here is where ITV's Angela Black is filmed and set

Where is Angela Black set and what are the filming locations?
The Larkins is on ITV this October

The Larkins cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?
Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent

The Larkins filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?
These spooky serves will impress your Halloween guests

Halloween 2021: Easy and impressive spooky cocktail and drink ideas

Lifestyle

Bradley Walsh starred in The Larkins with his dad

Who plays the policeman in The Larkins?

The Larkins will run for six episodes

The Larkins episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?