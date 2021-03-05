Married at First Sight Australia's Jessika Power secretly dated a Geordie Shore star

Jessika Power has opened up about her fling with Scotty T. Picture: Instagram/MTV

Jessika Power has opened up about her secret fling after Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight Australia season six might have wrapped up here in the UK, but the drama is far from over.

For starters, Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant ditched Melissa Lucarelli from their wedding party, and Matthew Bennett has been showing off his new girlfriend.

Well, now another revelation has come to light, after Jessika Power has claimed to have had a fling with Geordie Shore star Scotty T.

MAFS viewers will know Jessika for her shock affair with co-star Dan Webb back in 2019.

But after the pair broke up during a live TV interview, it looks like Jess moved on with the UK reality star when they toured the Queensland Gold Coast club circuit together.

Speaking to The Sun, Jessika revealed: “He made a move the day I met him. I remember me and my security guard had to go knock on his hotel door [before our first event together] and he was sunburnt from falling asleep in the sun, and made some flirty comment. I just rolled my eyes and snubbed him.

“He's very charming and it didn't take very long for him to break me down. I had a bit of a fangirl moment. I think he may have been seeing someone back home at the time.”

Jessika Power had a fling with Scotty T. Picture: MTV

Jessika is now happily loved up with her new rapper boyfriend Filip Poznanovic, but she did admit she is still in contact with Celebrity Big Brother winner Scotty.

When asked if she'd ever do Love Island here in the UK, she told The Daily Mail: "100 per cent. Before I went on Married at First Sight, I used to sit there and say 'come on, you're not going to find love on a reality TV show' but then I met Dan.

"I'm very open to these shows being able to work for your love life and I would be very open to coming over to the UK and doing a show like that.

"I actually had Scotty T from Geordie Shore message me last night because him and I had a thing when he was here and we have always kept in contact.

"He kept asking when am I coming over… but never again."

