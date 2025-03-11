MAFS Australia's Katie speaks out after explosive dinner party saw husband Tim storm off

MAFS Australia's Katie has spoken out about her partner Tim. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Katie and Tim haven't had the smoothest of journeys on MAFS Australia, with the bride now speaking out about their first fiery dinner party.

Married At First Sight Australia bride Katie Johnston, 37, has broken her silence following a dramatic dinner party which saw her husband Tim Grommie, 38, storm off from the table.

Viewers watched as the season 12 brides and grooms gathered for their first dinner party, as tensions rose between newlyweds Katie and Tim.

After Katie entered the dinner party solo, many of the couples were keen to hear how she was feeling, with it becoming clear that the tensions between the two were not going to soften any time soon.

As the cast quizzed Tom on his comments regarding his "type", the 38-year-old was left unimpressed when his wife failed to stick up for him.

Katie and Tim didn't get off to the best starts. Picture: Nine

This eventually led to Tim storming off from the table and leaving filming.

Since then, Katie revealed how she felt in that moment to 9Entertainment, with the star writing: "After the honeymoon I could feel the tables starting to turn. I needed to protect my space.

"I was quite nervous to see [Tim] because I could sense the momentum that was picking up."

"I was nervous to see how [the situation] was going to get worse because I knew ﻿it was not getting better."

Katie and Tim had an awkward dinner party. Picture: Nine

Katie went on to explain: "Although Jamie was not letting him off the hook, the other girls had different responses and that was the perfect symbology of my confusion.

"A big chunk of me was like, 'No, this is not OK.' The other part of me was like, be kind, be understanding.

"I'm just really glad I had the support of particularly Jamie to help me navigate through that. I was thinking, as long as I can get through to the Commitment Ceremony with my head held high – that's what I was focused on."

Katie and Tim have clashed since their first meeting. Picture: Nine

The bride added: "I could sense something was up but to see the truth come out after he snuck off, it reminded me to trust my intuition for sure.

"It was tough to hear such a harsh judgement so early on, based on something that is of no real importance long term."

Speaking about the support of her castmates, Katie said: "I feel the love, I can see it all happening and also very validating."