Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

By Alice Dear

Are Married At First Sight Australia's still together? Here's what we know about the MAFS couple's relationship status.

MAFS Australia 2025 has had plenty of controversial couples, including Aged Care Worker from Western Australia Awhina and E-Commerce Business Owner Adrian, from New South Wales, whose marriage on the hit reality show has had too many ups and downs to count.

Both twins, Awhina and Adrian appeared to be a match made in heaven on their wedding day, however, when the bride revealed that she is a mother-of-one, cracks started to appear in their relationship.

Awhina and Adrian are currently still in the experiment, which is playing out over in Australia a few weeks ahead of the UK, and believe us when we say there are plenty of twists and turns coming up!

So, are Awhina and Adrian still together today? Here's everything we know about their relationship. Warning - this article contains spoilers for MAFS Australia 2025.

Awhina has had a hard time with Adrian on MAFS. Picture: Nine

At the moment, it is unknown whether Awhina and Adrian are still together. The couple are still in the experiment as the series airs over in Australia, but the cast are contractually obliged to keep their relationship a secret until the series ends.

Awhina did recently open up about her relationship with Adrian to the Daily Mail as it was noticed that he was not present at her and twin sister Cleo's 31st birthday, hinting that the romance didn't go the distance.

She told the publication: "I think viewers are finally seeing what our relationship truly looked like. Don't get me wrong—Adrian and I had good moments. When we connected, we really connected.

"But those good moments always came at the cost of my needs not being met or me brushing things under the rug. And that's not sustainable long-term."

Sounds like they're not together, right? Well, she went on to explain why Adrian wasn't at her birthday party: "He was in Perth the weekend of my birthday. But it's in our contract, I can't really take photos with my 'husband' if we're still together."

While we remain baffled, you'll have to wait until the end of the series to know for sure if Awhina and Adrian made it work.

Here's a look back at Adrian and Awhina's time on MAFS Australia:

Awhina was disappointed with Adrian's comments about having children on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Awhina and Adrian's wedding day

Awhina and Adrian were delighted with one another when they met for the first time on their wedding day, with the fact that they are both identical twins being the cherry on top!

However, it was when Adrian joked about "not having a kid" during his wedding vows that Awhina started to worry about their match, as she is a mother-of-one. Before Awhina got the time to tell Adrian about her son, Awhina's parents let the cat out of the bag during the wedding reception, forcing the bride to take her new husband to the side to explain.

Adrian's reaction to finding out Awhina has a son was far from ideal to say the least, with him stating that it was "not ideal".

Adrian and Awhina's disagreements escalated on their honeymoon. Picture: Nine

Awhina and Adrian's honeymoon fallout

Awhina and Adrian jetted off on their honeymoon loved-up, putting the subject of her son to one side as they got to know one another. That didn't last long, however, and the pair were confronted with the conversation when the expert's honesty box arrived during a meal.

The couple went on to fallout over the subject of children, as Adrian told Awhina that he didn't think he could love her child as much as he would love his own.

Adrian and Sierah 'cheating scandal'

After putting their honeymoon disagreement behind them, Awhina was left blindsided when it appeared that Adrian and bride Sierah were getting close. During a commitment ceremony, it is revealed that the pair opened up to one another about their difficult pasts, but did not share this information with their partners.

Things got worse when it was exposed at a dinner party that Adrian had gone for dinner with Sierah, alongside another groom, Tony.

Adrian goes missing from experiment

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for Awhina, Adrian shockingly disappears from the experiment, leaving his wedding ring in the apartments and texting his wife telling her to "pack his bags".

It turns out that Adrian is furious that he was left out of a MAFS promo shoot, and that he was offering the show an ultimatum; let me be in the shoot or I'm leaving.

While Awhina tried to get her husband to return, Adrian was adamant he would not be returning. He did show up, however, at the following dinner party and attempted to explain himself at the commitment ceremony.

Awhina voted to leave the experiment at this commitment ceremony but, as Adrian voted to stay, she was required to stay on the show as her husband promised to make it up to her.

Awhina and Adrian's families clash

And did he make it up to her? Nope. As well as that, Awhina was confronted by her husband's family during family and friends week, forcing her twin sister Cleo to stand up for her.

As they sat down for the meal, Awhina was met with Adrian's sisters and best friend, who went on to blame the failure of the relationship on the bride. Cleo was having none of this, however, and stood up for her twin sister.

The interaction ended with Awhina telling Adrian to leave the apartments, leading many fans to think that this had to be the end of their marriage.

Let's just saw Awhina and Adrian's family and friends meeting did not go well. Picture: Nine

Awhina and Adrian start fresh

Despite the disastrous family and friends week, and the previous struggles, Awhina and Adrian both voted to stay at the following commitment ceremony, leaving their co-stars baffled.

But will Awhina and Adrian last? We'll have to keep watching to find out, but we're not hopeful!