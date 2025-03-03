Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together? Picture: Nine

By Alice Dear

Here's the relationship statuses of all the Married At First Sight Australia 2025 couples, from who has split to who is still going strong.

MAFS Australia 2025 (series 12) saw the return of experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla as they matched up a handful of singletons to marry at first sight.

This year, we've been shocked by couples like Lauren and Eliot, Awhina and Adrian and Sierah and Billy, but fallen in love with the likes of Rhi and Jeff and Jamie and Dave as the love stories and dramatic scenes continue.

The one question all Married At First Sight viewers want to know is who is still together now and who has split. At the moment, the series is still unfolding in Australia, with the UK airing MAFS a few weeks behind (starting on March 3), but here's what we know so far.

Warning - the content of this article has updates from MAFS Australia 2025 and may contain spoilers for those watching UK time.

Lauren and Eliot - SPLIT

Lauren and Eliot didn't last long, with the groom taking off on their honeymoon. Picture: Nine

Lauren and Eliot's relationship may go down in history as MAFS Australia's shortest ever marriage, with the groom packing his bags during the honeymoon and quitting the show.

Eliot decided very early on that Lauren was not the one for him, and after what seemed to be a perfectly successful wedding, he decided to make his concerns clear on their honeymoon before leaving the experiment for good.

He does return, however, with the experts giving both him and Lauren a second chance at love with two new participants.

Carina and Paul - STILL TOGETHER

Carina and Paul appear to have confirmed they're still together! Picture: Nine

Carina and Paul appear to still be together following their time on MAFS Australia, with the couple recently being papped enjoying a day out on Sydney beach. This comes as scenes airing in Australia on the series show Paul admitting to punching a door in a fit on anger after an argument with wife Carina.

The couple, who already knew one another when they met on their wedding day, were one of the strongest couples in the experiment until the shocking event which later saw John, Mel and Alessandra step-in at the commitment ceremony.

Paul and Carina's relationship is still playing out on MAFS in Australia, but it appears the pair have confirmed their on-going romance with this outing to the beach.

Katie and Tim - SPLIT

Katie was hurt when Tim recoiled from her during the wedding pictures. Picture: Nine

Katie and Tim's marriage didn't make it past the first commitment ceremony after the pair's relationship went from bad to worse.

On their wedding day, Tim made it very clear that he was not impressed with his match, stating that Katie was "not his type", despite telling the experts he didn't have a type.

After sharing these feelings with Katie on their wedding night, the pair embarked on their very awkward honeymoon before appearing at the first dinner party separately.

At the dinner party, Tim tried to convince the rest of the couples that the failure of their relationship was actually down to Katie, which expert John called out as "gaslighting 101" during the commitment ceremony where both parties decided to leave the show.

Jamie and Dave - UNKNOWN

Fans are hopeful Jamie and Dave are still together. Picture: Nine

Jamie and Dave's marriage has gone from strength to strength since they met for the first time on their wedding day.

The pair are clearly the strongest couple on this year's MAFS Australia, with fans hoping to find out soon that they are still together.

Until the show ends, however, we won't know for sure.

Sierah and Billy - SPLIT

Sierah and Billy split on MAFS during a commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

While many people thought Sierah and Billy's marriage was a match made in heaven, the pair's relationship didn't go the distance.

Sierah and Billy were ecstatic with each other on their wedding day, with their honeymoon bringing them closer together.

Their time in the apartments started well, the pair's romance fell apart when Sierah admitted to Billy that despite not opening up to him about her past, she had shared the information with another groom; Adrian.

At an explosive dinner party, it was revealed that Adrian and Sierah had been out for dinner (with Tony), and that Billy had made a shocking comment about "wife swapping" with Adrian.

At their final commitment ceremony, Billy and Sierah both decided to leave the experiment.

Awhina and Adrian - UNKNOWN

Awhina has had a hard time with Adrian on MAFS. Picture: Nine

Awhina and Adrian's relationship has been one of the most dramatic of the series, but it is currently unknown whether they are still together.

The pair connected immediately on their wedding day, however, after Adrian's poor reaction to finding out Awhina had a son, the issue continued to impact their romance throughout the series.

Adrian went on to prove that he is not the husband Awhina expects, however, they are both still in the experiment working on their marriage.

Ashleigh and Jake - SPLIT

Ashleigh and Jake's marriage ended very swiftly after the photo ranking challenge. Picture: Nine

Another couple that displayed so many signs of potential success were Ashleigh and Jake, however, the pair's marriage ended savagely.

After moving into the apartments with one another, the couple were set the participant ranking challenge which groom Jake took very seriously, to the point where his comments about the other brides left his wife reeling.

Jake referred to Jacqui as having "crazy eyes" and even made comments about Awhina's race when discussing her attractiveness.

After Ashleigh reached out to Sierah for support following the challenge, Jake declared that he felt betrayed before packing up his bags and leaving the experiment for good.

Rhi and Jeff - UNKNOWN

Rhi and Jeff are still going strong on the show. Picture: Nine

Despite having dated before, Rhi and Jeff's romance has gone from strength to strength during MAFS.

At the moment, it is currently unknown how far they go in the experiment and whether they are still together today.

Morena and Tony - SPLIT

Morena and Tony did not go the distance. Picture: Nine

Morena and Tony had one of the best weddings of MAFS Australia this year, however, the joyful day was not reflected in the rest of their relationship.

Throughout their time on the show, they fell out over Tony going home every weekend, Morena's aggressive and argumentative side as well as the groom's sudden shocking admission that he wants children.

Safe to say, the pair are no longer together after both choosing to leave the experiment.

Jacqui and Ryan - UNKNOWN

Jacqui and Ryan have confused many MAFS fans. Picture: Nine

Jacqui and Ryan, one of the most controversial couples of MAFS Australia, are currently still in the experiment, however, it is unknown whether they are still together.

While we won't know until the series ends (or they both leave before then), there have been reports that Jacqui is now dating another groom; Clint.

The bride, whose dramatic ways and confusing outbursts have ruffled some feathers, has shared some pictures on her social media from - what fans believe to be - Clint's home.

Beth and Teejay - UNKNOWN

Beth and Teejay are mad about one another (at the moment!). Picture: Nine

Beth and Teejay, despite being late-comers to the experiment, are going strong and still part of the experiment.

Sadly, we don't know if they are still together and we'll have to watch the rest of the series unfold before we know for sure.

Veronica and Eliot - UNKNOWN

Veronica became Eliot's second MAFS wife. Picture: Nine

Eliot got a second chance at love on MAFS after leaving his first wife, Lauren, and was later matched up with Veronica.

At the moment, the pair are still in the experiment, however, they have had a rocky time, with Veronica previously declaring that Eliot wasn't opening up to her enough.

Again, we won't know if they are still together until they either leave the experiment or make it to the end.

Lauren and Clint - UNKNOWN

Lauren got a second chance at love with Clint. Picture: Nine

Lauren returned to MAFS with a new match after first husband, Eliot, walked out on her three days into their marriage.

This time round, she was matched with former pro-golfer Clint whose lifestyle and impressive net worth was exactly what Lauren was looking for.

It hasn't been love at first sight for the couple, however, with fans certain the pair won't go the distance.