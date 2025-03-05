Do Lauren and Eliot come back to MAFS Australia?

As Eliot and Lauren's Married At First Sight marriage fails to make it past the honeymoon, we take a look at what happened after the pair left the experiment.

MAFS Australia 2025 kicked off with dramatic scenes which saw groom Eliot pack up his bags and leave wife Lauren (and the experiment) only a few days into his honeymoon.

After claiming that there is no connection with his wife, who he was matched up with by experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, Eliot proved her wasn't going to stick around and left the show in record time.

As people in the UK watch the scenes unfold on Married At First Sight Australia, many have been left wondering whether Lauren and Eliot return to the series for a second chance at love. With the show currently airing in Australia (a few weeks ahead of the UK) we are able to answer this burning question!

Warning - this article contains spoilers for MAFS Australia 2025.

Do Lauren and Eliot come back to MAFS Australia?

Yes! Both Lauren and Eliot return to MAFS Australia a matter of weeks after their marriage fell apart, with the groom packing his bags and ditching both his wife and the experiment during the honeymoon.

Following Eliot's shocking exit, he returns shortly after for a one-on-one chat with expert John, who tries to convince him to return to the experiment in order to break his "toxic" patterns. However, Eliot is happy with his decision and says goodbye to the whole show.

That is until, in episode 15 of the series, both Lauren and Eliot return to marry two new strangers. While it's an easy decision for John, Mel and Alessandra to allow Lauren a second chance at finding love, they're less happy about Eliot returning. Despite their concerns, they ultimately decide to let both parties return to marry another stranger at first sight.

Eliot is matched with Veronica, a 32-year-old personal trainer and actress from New South Wales, while Lauren gets a second chance with Clint, a 37-year-old pro-golfer and business owner from Tasmania.

On their wedding day, Eliot is ecstatic to meet Veronica, however, her friends have a lot of questions about his first marriage of the experiment. While they raise a lot of concerns, Veronica seems unbothered.

Meanwhile, Lauren is a little cold to new husband Clint as she admits to being sceptical about the experiment following her experience with Eliot. After their wedding, however, Lauren gets to know Clint a little more and realises that he just might be what she's looking for.

What happens with Eliot and Lauren?

Lauren and Eliot come face-to-face again for the first time at a dinner party, the first one to take place following their second weddings. While the rest of the couples are ecstatic to see Lauren return with Clint, there is a frosty response for Eliot, who never even showed up for the first dinner party.

As she sees the return of her ex-husband, Lauren tells the cameras: "I turned around and I saw him swishing his hair around and I just found it to be really repulsive."

Over the dinner, Lauren and Eliot argue about what really happened between them, with the pair having opposing stories. Eliot is adamant that both he and Lauren agreed on their honeymoon that they were not right for one another, which she says did not happen. But the shock from the table comes when Eliot then replies: "You had about five margaritas ﻿so you won't remember."

Safe to say, Veronica is not happy with her new husband's response to Lauren and she makes sure he knows it. At the following commitment ceremony, Eliot apologies to Lauren for what happened between them, as well as the comment he made about drinking at the dinner party.

Lauren's not buying it, however, and her hatred from Eliot continues. When Veronica reaches out to her for support in her marriage with Eliot, she doesn't hold back as she brands him "a narcissist" to his new wife.

As the series continues, Eliot and Veronica hit a bump in the road when (during the letter writing task) the bride criticises her new husband for not opening up enough - despite him writing about the traumatic time in his life when his sister fell into a coma. This argument goes on for some days before the experts step in at the commitment ceremony and hold Veronica accountable for her unreasonable response.

Meanwhile, Clint and Lauren also take part in tasks, including the photo ranking challenge, where the bride is brutal with her comments on the other participants' appearances. Then comes the washing up drama, as Lauren shares at a commitment ceremony that she fears her husband is not "alpha" enough as he helps out with chores around the house.

During the couple's retreat, Veronica and Eliot have a fresh start and begin to bond, however, Lauren is not happy about being forced to spend time with her co-stars and convinces Clint he feels the same way. After labelling the fellow couples in the experiment "feral", Lauren admits to Rhi that she and Clint are thinking about leaving the retreat - and potentially the entire experiment.

MAFS is still airing in Australia, around three weeks in front of the UK. At the moment, Eliot and Veronica as well as Clint and Lauren are still in the experiment - for now.