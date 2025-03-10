MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint confirm relationship as partner-swap is set to play out on show

10 March 2025, 13:47

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint have confirmed their relationship
MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint have confirmed their relationship. Picture: Nine
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Jacqui and Clint have confirmed they are no longer with their on-screen husband and wife, Ryan and Lauren, as pictures of them kissing verify what fans have suspected for weeks now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia's Jacqui Burfoot, 29, and Clint Rice, 44, have confirmed they are now in a relationship, despite the reality show's strict rules on keeping storylines a mystery until the series finishes.

Jacqui and Clint, however, did not look concerned by this when they were pictured last week in Tasmania’s Launceston enjoying a hike and a coffee, all while holding hands and kissing, seemingly confirming their romance - and in turn revealing that they have split from on-screen husband and wife Ryan and Lauren.

This comes after weeks of speculation that the bride and groom 'partner-swapped', with fans first becoming suspicious when they saw Clint's home and dogs featuring in Jacqui's social media posts.

Now, in a TikTok video, Jacqui has confirmed her romance with Clint will play out in someway on Married At First Sight Australia.

Jacqui has already hinted at her romance with Clint, sharing pictures from his home with his dogs
Jacqui has already hinted at her romance with Clint, sharing pictures from his home with his dogs. Picture: Jacqui Burfoot - Clint Rice / Instagram

In a series of candid videos on the social media platform, Jacqui said that she never "flirted" with Clint, but that she had a good impression of him when they met for the first time at one of the dinner parties.

In the video, she said that he seemed "down to earth" and "level-headed" and that she thought this could help "calm" the "toxic environment" of the TV show. Jacqui added that she wanted like to get to know Clint and become friends after observing these personality traits.

Jacqui then went on to say: "But the real story of how we met is coming up later in the season, so watch that space."

The latest from the series, which is airing in Australia and a few weeks late in the UK, saw Clint and Lauren leave the experiment after a disastrous couple's retreat. Meanwhile, Jacqui and Ryan are still in the experiment but, as we now know, they do not last.

On TikTok, Jacqui also opened up on what it has been like watching MAFS with Clint, explaining: "It's difficult to watch together because we're both looking at different things and we both had different experiences during the experiment. We weren't talking at the time, so we didn't know what was going on for each other."

While we don't know when Jacqui and Clint's relationship started, it has been reported that the bride has relocated and since moved into her new partner's Tasmania home - which would explain the pictures on social media of her and the dogs!

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

The MAFS Australia TV schedule has been revealed

When is MAFS Australia on this week and how long is it on for?

Viewers are keen to know if Jake and Ashleigh are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Eliot has spoken out about the real reasons he decided to quit MAFS

MAFS Australia's Eliot reveals real reason he quit show

Do Lauren and Eliot come back to MAFS Australia?

Do Lauren and Eliot come back to MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Billy Belcher's accent has caused a stir amongst viewers

Where is Billy Belcher from? The MAFS Australia groom's life in the UK explained

Sierah and Billy wed on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast has been revealed

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast from season 12

Latest TV & Movies News

Shelby Ann, who died when she was just four-days-old, was the first child of Tracey Taylor and her husband

Toxic Town: The true story of what happened to baby Shelby

Toxic Town has gained rave reviews

Is Toxic Town based on a true story? The Corby toxic waste case explained

The real people behind Toxic Town have been revealed

Toxic Town real people: Meet all the families behind Netflix the drama

The cast of Toxic Town have appeared in many productions previously

Toxic Town cast revealed and where you've seen them before

Torvill and Dean's final ever TV performance

Torvill & Dean perform emotional last TV routine ahead of retirement on Dancing on Ice final
Olivia broke down as she addressed the controversy.

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins reveals truth about Grace Jackson’s ‘leaked messages’

Love Island All Stars 2025

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim are not together, with both the bride and the groom deciding to leave the experiment in the first commitment ceremony

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile were wed on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul's secret romance revealed before marrying on the show

MAFS viewers were quick to see the clash between Lauren and Eliot.

MAFS Australia fans brand Lauren and Eliot 'match made in hell' after explosive wedding

Tim did not show up for a press photo day and is "refusing to do interviews"

MAFS Australia's Tim 'deletes social media' and 'refuses interviews' following backlash

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?