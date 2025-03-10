MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint confirm relationship as partner-swap is set to play out on show

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint have confirmed their relationship. Picture: Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Jacqui and Clint have confirmed they are no longer with their on-screen husband and wife, Ryan and Lauren, as pictures of them kissing verify what fans have suspected for weeks now.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui Burfoot, 29, and Clint Rice, 44, have confirmed they are now in a relationship, despite the reality show's strict rules on keeping storylines a mystery until the series finishes.

Jacqui and Clint, however, did not look concerned by this when they were pictured last week in Tasmania’s Launceston enjoying a hike and a coffee, all while holding hands and kissing, seemingly confirming their romance - and in turn revealing that they have split from on-screen husband and wife Ryan and Lauren.

This comes after weeks of speculation that the bride and groom 'partner-swapped', with fans first becoming suspicious when they saw Clint's home and dogs featuring in Jacqui's social media posts.

Now, in a TikTok video, Jacqui has confirmed her romance with Clint will play out in someway on Married At First Sight Australia.

Jacqui has already hinted at her romance with Clint, sharing pictures from his home with his dogs. Picture: Jacqui Burfoot - Clint Rice / Instagram

In a series of candid videos on the social media platform, Jacqui said that she never "flirted" with Clint, but that she had a good impression of him when they met for the first time at one of the dinner parties.

In the video, she said that he seemed "down to earth" and "level-headed" and that she thought this could help "calm" the "toxic environment" of the TV show. Jacqui added that she wanted like to get to know Clint and become friends after observing these personality traits.

Jacqui then went on to say: "But the real story of how we met is coming up later in the season, so watch that space."

The latest from the series, which is airing in Australia and a few weeks late in the UK, saw Clint and Lauren leave the experiment after a disastrous couple's retreat. Meanwhile, Jacqui and Ryan are still in the experiment but, as we now know, they do not last.

On TikTok, Jacqui also opened up on what it has been like watching MAFS with Clint, explaining: "It's difficult to watch together because we're both looking at different things and we both had different experiences during the experiment. We weren't talking at the time, so we didn't know what was going on for each other."

While we don't know when Jacqui and Clint's relationship started, it has been reported that the bride has relocated and since moved into her new partner's Tasmania home - which would explain the pictures on social media of her and the dogs!