MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals the truth behind her 'fake crying'

MAFS viewers have accused Jacqui of 'fake crying'. Picture: Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Jacqui has revealed why it looks as if she is 'fake crying' on the show following backlash from viewers.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has taken to social media to reveal why it looks like she is faking her emotional moments on the show, after scenes from her wedding day and beyond have left viewers questioning how genuine her reactions have been.

On Jacqui's wedding day, when she walked down the aisle to be met by Ryan, the bride was not impressed by her groom's lack of ability to take the lead (including failing to give her his coat when she was cold and dropping her during their first dance) - so much so that she broke down in tears while speaking to producers.

As the series continues, Jacqui's crying becomes a constant feature of her and Ryan's relationship, with the bride crying over her husband's shoes on the bed or his habit of watching TV in bed.

Viewers of the hit reality TV show have been questioning whether Jacqui is faking her crying or not, with one commenting on X: "Okay Jacqui wins the worst fake cry of the season. #MAFS #MAFSAU."

Another wrote: "Why does Jacqui always look like she is fake crying??? #MAFSAU #MAFS," while a third posted: "Why when you cry, there are no tears on screen?"

Jacqui did not look very happy on her wedding day. Picture: Nine

Now, Jacqui has responded to these claims, explaining why there are no actual tears on screen when she cries.

Taking to her TikTok page, she explained: "Often if I'm crying, I would have been crying for five minutes, but what they're doing is editing so they have the start of me crying and the end of me crying, but they cut out the actual crying in the middle where tears come out.

"You can see that often I am crying because I end up with mascara on my face and under my eyes, that's just the editing really. They've probably have ten seconds to show me crying so they just take the start and end and not the middle."

Jacqui, who has been very vocal on social media about her dislike for Married At First Sight and how she was treated on the show, went on to say: "Also I do have diary cams where I am literally bawling my eyes out explaining what happened over the past couple of hours because I was worried that they weren't going to show what was really happening, so I started documenting everything and taking my own evidence and my own screen-recordings."

She added: "So I do have video footage of me crying, but I thought it was so desperate to release this, I would look like such a loser... so I'm not sure if I want to release it, but I definitely have videos of me crying on my phone."

Warning - the rest of the article contains spoilers for MAFS Australia 2025.

Jacqui has shed plenty of tears during MAFS Australia over her marriage to Ryan. Picture: Nine

This admission from Jacqui comes as the bride goes public with her new romance with another groom from the show, Clint, confirming that her relationship with Ryan is well and truly over.

Following weeks of hints that she is now with Lauren's on-screen husband, the pair were pictured kissing and hugging during a day-out in Tasmania, where Clint lives.

Jacqui has confirmed that the story of her and Clint's relationship does play-out during the series, telling fans to stay-tuned.