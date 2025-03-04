Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim are not together, with both the bride and the groom deciding to leave the experiment in the first commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

By Alice Dear

Here's everything we know about Katie and Tim's Married At First Sight Australia journey - from their wedding day to their split.

Katie, 37, a CEO from Queensland, was hopeful she would finally find love when she married 38-year-old Primary School Teacher Tim, from Victoria, on MAFS Australia.

After years of trying to find her happy ending, Katie turned to experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla for help, and she became hopeful she would finally meet her match.

Despite the experts being confident in the pairing, it was clear from their wedding day that the romance would not be all Katie hoped for, with Tim admitting just moments after meeting his bride that he was not happy.

From their wedding day to the honeymoon and their decision to leave MAFS Australia, here's everything we know about Katie and Tim's journey.

Katie and Tim's wedding day went from bad to worse when the groom told production he wasn't happy with his match. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

No, MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim are not together, with both the bride and the groom deciding to leave the experiment in the first commitment ceremony.

While Katie seemed hopeful with her match, Tim was quick to complain to the producers that his bride was "totally not what he wanted," which made for awkward moments between the pair during their wedding reception.

After attempting to connect with Tim on their honeymoon, the pair's relationship went from bad to worse when he decided to change the narrative of the failure of their relationship. He did, however, make his first and only dinner party appearance before leaving the experiment, with Katie making the same decision.

Here's a look at their MAFS journey:

Katie was hurt when Tim recoiled from her during the wedding pictures. Picture: Nine

Katie and Tim's wedding day

Katie and Tim met for the first time on their wedding day, and while the bride was happy with the groom she had been matched with, Tim was quick to start complaining.

In footage taken after the ceremony, Tim could be seen talking to a member of the production team, asking them: "What the f--k?" before commenting that Katie was "totally not what I wanted".

Despite telling the experts he "didn't have a type", he went on to say: "﻿I normally go short, petite, blonde or brunette... there's no attraction, there's nothing there."

While Katie was not aware of Tim's opinions at first, it became clear to her that he was not happy with the match after he recoiled from her during the wedding photoshoot.

Speaking to the cameras, the bride said: "That was a little bit humiliating, I took that as a bit of rejection."

Katie was heartbroken when Tim told her - on the night of their wedding - that he felt no spark with her. Picture: Nine

Tim tells Katie 'there's no spark'

Although Katie and Tim stayed in separate rooms on the night of their wedding, the groom visited her late at night to share how he was feeling about the match.

In the morning, the cameras joined a devastated Katie as she revealed what had happened between them. She said: "He said, 'there's no spark, I wasn't feeling a spark all day'."

Breaking down, she said: "To be rejected, that's my﻿ worst nightmare. I don't know what I've done wrong or why this keeps happening, I feel really humiliated."

Despite agreeing to go on the honeymoon, Katie and Tim failed to connect. Picture: Nine

Tim and Katie's honeymoon

Despite the terrible start to their marriage, Katie and Tim decided to head off on their honeymoon to Tasmania, where the bride's attempts to connect with her husband fell flat.

In one of the more uncomfortable scenes, Tim goes on to explain that his 'preference'﻿ in a woman is a petite, short woman with blonde or brunette hair, as well as "quieter women, and even funny."

Katie was left without hope for her marriage after Tim's actions at the dinner party. Picture: Nine

Tim and Katie's dinner party showdown

Katie and Tim moved into separate apartments following the disastrous honeymoon, with the pair arriving at the first dinner party separately.

While getting ready for the dinner party, Katie revealed that she had not heard from Tim since their honeymoon, despite hoping he would reach out. In the other room, Tim is sharing his own disappointment that he has not heard from his wife.

"I'd be surprised if ﻿we can fix this because Katie hasn't reached out, there's been no effort to see if I'm okay," he said.

It got worse during the actually dinner, when he decided to turn the tables on Katie, stating to the group: "All I would say is, I feel like I've been the one making most of the effort."

Tim and Katie leave MAFS

Tim and Katie's first and last commitment ceremony ended with both the bride and groom deciding to leave the experiment.

While on the couch, Tim made some pretty shocking comments, including: "I came here for love, not to do work," and: "When you feel that someone's not there for you, that's not a partner I want."

But expert John wasn't going to let Tim leave MAFS without being held responsible, telling him that his behaviour at the dinner party was "gaslighting 101."

He told Tim: "You deflected, you blamed her for everything, you said she broke your trust, you said that you were the most honest of the two of you and ultimately made her feel like she was going crazy."

After both voting to leave the experiment, Katie told the cameras: "I know that I am ﻿strong, independent and somebody worthy of love."