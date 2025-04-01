Everything that happened at the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion

Here's everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion so far. Picture: Nine

By Alice Dear

Here's all the drama that went down at the Married At First Sight Australia 2025 reunion - from Clint and Jacqui's relationship reveal to those Rhi and Jeff engagement rumours.

MAFS Australia 2025 is almost over, but before we bid farewell to experts (John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla) and the couples (Jamie and Dave, Jacqui and Ryan, Clint and Lauren, Awhina and Adrian, Carina and Paul, Ashleigh and Jake, Morena and Tony, Beth and Teejay, Eliot and Veronica and Katie and Tim), we will be treated to a two-part reunion, complete with a dinner party and commitment ceremony.

The Married At First Sight Australia reunion was filmed in November 2024, around a month after Final Vows took place, and sees (almost) the entire cast of series 12 reunite to share life updates or air ongoing grievances.

While the episodes won't be aired in Australia until Sunday, April 6, and Monday, April 7, and much later for viewers in the UK, spoilers from the dinner party and the commitment ceremony have been filtering out throughout the past weeks.

With that being said, here's everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion so far:

Clint and Jacqui reveal their new relationship during the MAFS reunion. Picture: Nine

Jacqui and Clint debut their relationship

At the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion, the biggest shock to the group was the moment they find out that Jacqui and Clint are now a couple, with Ryan in particular taking issue with the unexpected twist.

It won't be too much of a surprise for viewers, however, with Ryan's former bride going public with her new romance weeks ago, in turn breaking the rules put in place for MAFS participants. Of course, we also saw the confirmation of Jacqui and Clint's romance in the teaser clip for the reunion, following Final Vows.

But for the MAFS series 12 participants, the reunion (filmed in November 2024) was the first they had heard of the couple-swap.

According to Clint, MAFS producers wanted him and Jacqui to walk into the cocktail party hand-in-hand, like a "Ellie and Jono 2.0", but the couple decided they wanted to announce the news differently.

Speaking to the It's A Lot Podcast, Clint explained how they wanted to be respectful, entering separately and pulling both Ryan and Lauren aside for a conversation about their current relationship.

As Lauren didn't attend the MAFS reunion, this left Clint and Jacqui with just Ryan to deal with - and from the previews of the dinner party, it looks like he doesn't take it very well!

Some participants don't show up

While most of the MAFS Australia 2025 cast showed up for the reunion dinner party and commitment ceremony (which will air over two nights), some of the participants were no-shows.

Lauren, Morena, Tim and Jake were the four participants that decided to skip the whole reunion, and the reasons for their decision seems pretty obvious.

For Katie's ex-husband Tim, the huge amount of backlash he received over his treatment of his bride forced him to delete his social media and distance himself from the show all together.

Jake, Ashleigh's ex-husband, also got a lot of hate online after his shocking comments about the other brides in the series aired for the world to see.

Meanwhile, Morena (who was married to Tony) has been very vocal about her dislike for Married At First Sight and the treatment she received while filming, which explains her not showing up for the reunion.

Following her nasty comments about the other brides and grooms in the cast, Lauren has also distanced herself from the TV show altogether, deleting all reference to her appearance on the series from her social media.

Jeff and Rhi walked off into the sunset with one another following Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Rhi and Jeff are engaged?

Following their beautiful Final Vows, rumours started swirling around the MAFS fandom that Rhi and Jeff are now engaged, announcing the happy news at the reunion.

Since then, the couple have confirmed that they are not engaged, explaining that they have "so many things" they want to do before getting married for real.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jeff said: "I don't know where that rumour came from – that we're coming into the reunion engaged or something.

"That's incorrect. It is still a fresh relationship. We've got so many things we want to do first – travel, spend time with family and friends. But if everything keeps going well like it is now, then who knows."

Clint is revealed to have called Jamie a 'f***ing mole' at the reunion. Picture: Nine

Clint's comments about Jamie are exposed

Following the reunion dinner party, the MAFS participants gathered for the reunion commitment ceremony with experts John, Mel and Alessandra, where they reflected on how their lives have changed since leaving the show and look back at some of the highlights.

It has previously been reported that Clint comes under fire during this episode, as his shocking comments about bride Jamie during a conversation with ex-wife Lauren are aired.

These reports claim that Clint is shown calling Jamie a "f***ing c***", but the groom has since come out and said he "doesn't recall" having said that, or it being shown during the reunion commitment ceremony.

He does, however, receive criticism from the experts and the group for other comments he made about Jamie, for example, calling her a "f***ing mole".

Speaking on the It's A Lot Podcast, Clint explained: "I don't recall that being a thing at the reunion, [but] I did say other stuff about Jamie."

He goes on to explain: "It was a night where Lauren and I were sitting outside the circle, and we were having a private conversation and I referred to Jamie as a f***ing mole."

Clint says he regrets the comments he made, telling the podcast host: "I was disgusted by my behaviour. Jamie is outspoken, that's her nature. I'm quietly spoken, and that's my nature."

He went on: "I think it came from a place of me being so supportive of Lauren. I promised Lauren on the wedding day that when I'm with someone — and it's the same now with Jacqui — I will always back my partner. And sometimes that can be to your detriment."

Jacqui is said to also hold Clint accountable for the comment during the reunion, explaining on her social media: “No, I’m not okay with [Clint’s behaviour] and we had that conversation about it on air. I was heartbroken because Jamie was my biggest advocate the whole experiment. It comes out at reunion. Watch this space.”

Jamie and Dave decided to commit to one another during MAFS Final Vows, but split shortly afterwards. Picture: Nine

Dave's sweet gesture to Jamie

While Jamie and Dave decided to commit to one another at Final Vows, it has since been reported that the MAFS favourites are no longer together, splitting prior to the reunion (filmed a month later).

According to the SoDramatic! Podcast, however, Jamie and Dave separated on good terms and remain close friends to this day.

It appears that we will see nothing but good vibes between the pair at the reunion, despite their split, as Dave is said to have made a sweet gesture to his former wife.

It is reported that while Jamie and Dave walk-in to the cocktail party reunion separately, the groom takes his former bride by the hand as soon as he walks in, taking her outside of the door so they can re-enter together for one last time.

