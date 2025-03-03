MAFS Australia's Tim 'deletes social media' and 'refuses interviews' following backlash

3 March 2025, 20:30

Tim did not show up for a press photo day and is "refusing to do interviews"
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Tim reportedly wants 'nothing to do' with the show after his treatment of wife Katie caused outrage among viewers.

MAFS Australia groom Tim received a huge amount of backlash after his marriage to co-star Katie played out in the latest series of Married At First Sight, with the experts even accusing him of "gaslighting" behaviour.

Primary School teacher Tim was matched with Katie by MAFS experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rompella, and while they were hopeful the match would be successful, the marriage quickly fell apart after the groom shared his disappointment with his new wife.

Now, with the series airing in Australia and now the UK, Tim has reportedly deleted his social media accounts and is distancing himself from the show over fears for his job.

Tim is nowhere to be found on social media following the backlash from his time of MAFS
A source told Yahoo Lifestyle how Tim did not show up for a press photo day and is "refusing to do interviews" amid wanting "nothing to do with the show".

"Tim is really fearful the show is going to affect his employment as a primary school teacher, that's why he's deleted all socials, is refusing to do interviews and wants nothing to do with it," the insider said: "He feels he was stitched up from the start and is now just trying to get through it with minimal damage to his career and reputation."

Katie was hurt when Tim recoiled from her during the wedding pictures
Following their wedding day, Katie and Tim's marriage went from bad to worse after the groom admitted just hours later that he felt "no spark" with his new wife, leaving her in tears.

The pair decided to go on their honeymoon in order to get to know one another more, but it went from bad to worse when Tim told her that his "usual type" was "short, petite" girls with blonde or brunette hair.

It was Tim's actions at the dinner party, however, that left the rest of the cast, the experts and viewers shocked as he attempted to blame Katie for the breakdown of their marriage.

At the commitment ceremony which followed, expert John held Tim accountable, telling him that what he did was "gaslighting 101," before both parties decided to leave the experiment.

