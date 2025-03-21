MAFS Australia twist explained: Shocking 'other match' task and which participants took part

Experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla give the brides and groom the chance to meet their "other match". Picture: Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia 2025 is set for a huge twist as experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla introduce a controversial new task to the experiment.

MAFS Australia 2025 has been one of the most shocking and dramatic series of the hit reality TV show, from Paul's violent outburst to Ryan's explicit comments about Jacqui and Dave's confusing change-of-heart towards wife Jamie.

But now, after weeks in the experiment, the remaining couples (Jacqui and Ryan, Rhi and Jeff, Jamie and Dave, Paul and Carina, Awhina and Adrian and Beth and Teejay) will be faced with a brand new task in the form of a twist never before seen in Married At First Sight history.

The MAFS twist will see each bride and groom faced with a huge decision to make when it is revealed that they have the opportunity to meet their "other match" found by the experts ahead of their TV weddings.

Ahead of these shocking scenes airing over in Australia, here's everything we know about the twist - and who decides to meet their other match!

The MAFS insider said the task was "f***ed up". Picture: Nine

What is the MAFS Australia twist?

In a new task created to test the commitment each of the couples have to one another, experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla give the brides and groom the chance to meet their "other match" - in other words, the person they could have been paired up with on Married At First Sight.

A production insider told the Daily Mail that the decisions each of the participants make will have devastating consequences for some of the marriages.

They told the publication: "We lined up potential matches for everyone - essentially a Plan B. The participants were asked if they wanted to meet their back-up."

The source went on to call the task "f***ed up" as they claim that "even happy couples were strongly encouraged to explore their options".

"This twist ruined marriages," the continued: "Some couples ended things right then and there. It was heartbreaking to watch. They've totally given up on this being about love stories."

According to this insider, the task was given to the cast members in the early hours of the morning, with the brides and grooms forced to make the decision on their own and without conversing with their partner.

"Once they made their choice, they had no idea if their partner had said yes or no," they explained: "It created chaos. The whole thing was designed to rattle them, and it worked. Some people said no without hesitation, while others decided to meet their back-up and instantly regretted it."

"Even for those who didn't regret it, it caused massive trust issues with their partner. It really tested who was truly committed to the process and who was willing to risk it all."

Adrian and Awhina both choose to meet their "other match" in the shocking twist. Picture: Nine

Who meets their other match on MAFS Australia?

The real question everyone wants to know is - who agrees to meet their "other match" in the shocking twist? Well, according to the insider, only four participants turn down the opportunity to meet their back-up bride or groom.

For Rhi and Jeff, the decision is said to be easy and they both refuse. Carina does the same, however, Paul agrees to meet his other match, causing friction in their marriage.

While it is said that Paul regrets making the decision to meet his back-up immediately, Carina is left heartbroken by his choice which she considers to be "emotional cheating".

While Jamie agrees to meet her match, Dave turns down the offer and is said to be "absolutely disappointed" when he finds out that his wife did not do the same. However, it is reported that Jamie's meet-up with her 'Plan B' does not go to plan as he fails to even show up.

The MAFS participants who choose to meet their other match are: Paul, Jamie, Awhina, Adrian, Jacqui, Ryan, Teejay and Beth

The MAFS participants who choose to turn down the offer are: Dave, Rhi, Jeff and Carina

"Some people felt betrayed just knowing their partner had even been given a back-up option," the insider said: "And for those who chose to meet their back-up, it created tension - not just in their relationships but within the whole group dynamic. It was like a grenade went off."

They added: "A few participants came out of it stronger, but for most it was catastrophic. This twist will go down in MAFS history."