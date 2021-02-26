Married at First Sight Australia's Mike Gunner said he regrets breaking up with Heidi Latcham

Mike Gunner has said he regrets his comments at the MAFS reunion. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Mike Gunner said he wishes he'd never split with Heidi Latcham at the Married at First Sight Australia reunion.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Mike Gunner has said he wishes he never split up with Heidi Latcham after the Married at First Sight Australia finale.

Heidi and Mike made it all the way to the end of the social experiment, but decided to go their separate ways just a few days after filming.

During the Grand Reunion, which was recorded back in December, Mike admitted he wishes he had dealt with their relationship differently.

Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham were paired up on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

“She could light up a room like no one I've ever met. Everybody fell for it, and I see it as a huge missed opportunity,” the 45-year-old said of Heidi.

“I don't know if I've made peace with it, even two years later.

“I made a lot of mistakes. They were hurtful to her and damaging to our relationship.”

Mike said that he would probably ‘just kiss’ her if he saw her again.

But when asked if the former couple were still in touch, he added: “I've tried, but she doesn't message back.”

Despite the confession, the former electrician is now in a new relationship after meeting girlfriend Sonja on the dating app Bumble.

Speaking to 9Now, he said: “I've been dating a girl for a few months. She's from Brisbane and spends a lot of time down here on the Gold Coast with me. Things are going really well.

“She's a real sweetheart and so gentle and she doesn't have any judgements. She doesn't make criticisms. She's just got a positive outlook and has good energy.”

Back on MAFS, things went downhill for Mike and Heidi when he struggled to tell the truth about his feelings, once saying: “I'll try and fall in love with you.”

Mike later blamed co-star Jessika Power for their break up after she told the group that Mike ‘wanted to say no at final vows’.

Speaking to TV Week, he said: “We'd been through so much turmoil - we could hardly afford another scandal.

“Having Jessika say I was planning to leave was really harmful to us.”

