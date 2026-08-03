MAFS Australia's line up new expert following Mel Schilling's sad death

Married At First Sight Australia have reportedly lined up their next expert. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

By Zoe Adams

Who will take over from Mel Schilling on Married At First Sight Australia? Relationship coach tipped to join the panel.

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Married At First Sight Australia suffered a huge loss in 2026 when relationship expert Mel Schilling sadly passed away.

Now, with the MAFS 2027 series ready to begin filming, a new face is set to join the panel and reports are suggesting it's Australia's "no.1 relationship coach".

Known as Dr. Lurve, the Daily Mail is revealing Brigitte Zonta will be the new expert joining John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla on the hit TV show.

A source said: "No one can replace Mel, and that is not what they are asking Dr Lurve to do. She has her own voice, her own energy and her own way of connecting with people.

Dr.Lurve is one of the biggest relationship experts in Austrlia. Picture: Youtube

"She can be warm and entertaining, but she can also cut through the excuses when somebody is not being honest."

Neither Channel 9 or Brigette herself have confirmed the news and her social media accountants have now switched to private mode.

It has also not been revealed whether she will take up Mel's spot on MAFS UK as the future of the show is currently under question following numerous allegations.

The 2026 series of the Australian show proved to be one of its most controversial yet making it one of the biggest entertainment programmes of the year.

Mel Schilling sadly passed away in March 2026. Picture: Mel Schilling/Instagram

This year saw couples including Gia and Scott, Bec and Danny and Brook and Chris making headlines for the decisions they made as a married pair. No couples are still together from the 2026 show.

Neither John nor Alessandra have confirmed their return for another series yet either.

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