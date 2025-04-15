MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina's twin sister Cleo's secret romance explained

15 April 2025, 19:00

What happened between Paul and Cleo?
What happened between Paul and Cleo? Picture: Nine
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What happened between Paul and Cleo? The secret MAFS Australia connection between Carina's husband and Awhina's twin sister explained.

MAFS Australia series 12 episode 26 saw Carina's husband, Paul, share the shocking news that he had a brief fling with Awhina's twin sister, Cleo, prior to his time in the experiment.

Paul's admission about his past with Cleo was exposed during Feedback Week, where the experts (John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla) set the couples the task of moving in with one another's partners in order to receive and give advice on each other's marriages.

Carina was left devastated when it was revealed that Paul would be moving in with Awhina, sharing her dislike of the task in general, but specifically the fact that her husband had had a fling with a woman that looks just like Awhina.

"No hard feelings towards Awhina but Awhina and her sister look identical so I don't want Awhina moving into our apartment and sleeping in our bed with my husband," Carina told the cameras.

Paul revealed to Awhina the comment Carina had made about her sister Cleo
Paul revealed to Awhina the comment Carina had made about her sister Cleo. Picture: Nine

During Awhina and Paul's time together, the groom shocked viewers as he used the letter-writing task to brand his wife "a snob," citing a comment that Carina had made about Cleo to back up his point.

Reading out his letter to Awhina, Paul admitted that he found Carina "judgemental" at times, and that we was concerned he was "ignoring red flags" in their relationship, as he has in the past.

"I feel like [Carina] is a little bit of a snob sometimes and ﻿come across as very judgey, and I'll be honest with you this is giving me the ick," Paul read out to Awhina.

He then added that, when he told Carina about his past with Cleo, she had made the comment: "I didn't know you would go for that kind of calibre," much to the disgust and shock of Awhina.

Later, Awhina told the cameras: "﻿Where are you in your life, Carina, to look down at my twin sister?" before adding: "﻿I could then call you an entitled, sheltered princess."

So, what actually happened between Paul and Cleo? When did the connection get revealed, and what have they said about their whirlwind fling?

Cleo has made several appearances on MAFS alongside her sister Awhina
Cleo has made several appearances on MAFS alongside her sister Awhina. Picture: Nine

What happened between Paul and Cleo?

MAFS Australia groom Paul dated Awhina's twin sister, Cleo, for a short time back in 2022.

According to the cast of MAFS, the realisation that Paul knew Awhina's twin came out at the first dinner party, but was not shown in the final episode edit.

"They're both from Perth and they were very casual, it was ﻿a couple of years ago, very short-lived," Awhina told cameras during Feedback Week, when the connection was first revealed to viewers. She added: "[Cleo] had nothing﻿ bad to say about Paul."

Since Paul and Cleo's relationship has come to light, Awhina's twin has spoken out about their relationship, adding more context to what we saw on screen.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, Cleo explained that she and Paul first dated back in 2022, shortly after she came out of an eight-year relationship.

"I just want to clarify something that's been brought to light," she told the publication: "At no point was this hidden, and when Paul first met Awhina at the dinner party, they addressed it openly, with Paul telling his wife, Carina."

Cleo went on: "While I don't feel my past relationship should be up for public discussion, I will comment now that it's out there. I met Paul in 2022, shortly after becoming single following an eight-year relationship. It was an instant spark, and we shared a whirlwind romance for a couple of months."

Carina was hurt by Paul&squot;s letter, where he called her a "snob"
Carina was hurt by Paul's letter, where he called her a "snob". Picture: Nine

After Feedback Week, when Paul and Carina are reunited, the bride was left horrified when she found out that he had shared her comment about Cleo to Awhina, causing a huge rift in their marriage.

At the following dinner party, Carina apologised to Awhina for her comment about Cleo, and the pair cleared the air. Paul was not off the hook, however, as she accused him of throwing her under the bus.

