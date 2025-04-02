What did Paul do on MAFS Australia? Full timeline of punch scandal explained

By Alice Dear

Here's a full timeline of how Married At First Sight Australia groom Paul became the series villain overnight, after punching a wall during an argument with wife Carina.

MAFS Australia's Paul Antoine, 31, went from one of the most-loved grooms on series 12 of the hit reality show to one of the most hated in a matter of minutes when he admitted, in shocking scenes, that he had punched a hole in the wall during an argument with his on-screen wife Carina Mirabile.

Paul and Carina were one of the experiments strongest couples for weeks before his violent outburst, with many viewers predicting long-term happiness for the pair after Married At First Sight, but that all changed when he admitted to becoming violent in a moment of jealousy and anger.

The groom's actions left viewers disgusted, but it was also the experts (John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla) and the MAFS creators' decision to allow him to remain in the experiment that had viewers horrified.

Here's a full breakdown of the MAFS Australia scandal, including Carina and Paul's recount of the punch, how to experts handled it and what Married At First Sight Australia bosses have said since then.

Paul told the rest of the MAFS cast about the punch during a dinner party. Picture: Nine

Paul admits to punching wall

It is at the beginning of MAFS Australia series 12 episode 20 that we find out from Paul and Carina the shocking incident that took place in their apartment the previous night.

Talking to the camera after spending the night apart from Paul, Carina explains that she and her husband were returning home from a night out with fellow couple Rhi and Jeff when she chose to play a certain song in the car - one by a rapper that she had slept with prior to going on Married At First Sight.

When Carina told Rhi and Jeff about her encounter with the musician, Paul became upset as he says he felt "disrespected" in that moment. When Carina tried to apologise, cuddling up to him, he told her he needed space and she left. This is when he punched a hole in the wall of their apartment in a fit of jealousy and rage.

Paul is seen in tears in scenes from the morning after the incident. Picture: Nine

The morning after the violent outburst, Paul and Carina reunite to talk about the incident, with the groom bursting into tears as he shared horror and regret for what he had done.

Carina and Paul decide to attend the dinner party together, where the groom decides to come clean to the rest of the participants about what happened. He tells them at the dinner table: "I did something that I absolutely regret, ﻿something that is absolutely unacceptable. I lost control and I punched a hole in the bedroom door... it's disgusting and I'm still hating myself for doing this."

With experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla watching on from a different room, they share their shock at his admission.

"Paul has behaved in a totally unacceptable way," John reacted, adding: "There's nothing normal about that behaviour, there's nothing acceptable about that behaviour."

"And he needs ﻿to be able to control his behaviour, period," Alessandra agreed.

Meanwhile, the other MAFS participants are left shocked by Paul's actions, sharing their horror at his conduct. Eliot told the cameras: "He did take accountability for it, but that's something that should be called out, that behaviour. Even if you're able to acknowledge it, it's still despicable behaviour. That's something I want to have a chat to him about and hold him to account, from one man to another."

MAFS decided not to kick Paul out of the experiment. Picture: Nine

Paul faces the MAFS experts

At the following commitment ceremony, Paul is held to account for his actions by the experts, who were clearly distressed by what they had heard from the dinner party the previous night.

Paul breaks down in tears as he explains what happened between himself and Carina, but it cut short when he attempts to add excuses for what he did. John tells him: "This is toxic, inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour that you must see now."

When it is Carina's turn to talk about what happened, she makes it clear that she does not "condone" Paul's behaviour, but adds that they are "still learning each other's boundaries" before putting his aggression down to his strong feelings for her and their personalities as "passionate Europeans."

This is when Mel cuts in, refusing to accept Carina's reasons for his actions, telling them: "This is not how you show love. This is deeply troubling."

After unpacking the event in detail, John asks Paul why he should not kick him out of the experiment for his actions. Paul shares his remorse in a teary apology, and the experts let him stay.

They put Paul "on notice", and explain that he will be able to move forward with﻿ help from services (organised by MAFS) offering de-escalation strategies "to ensure that you don't ever let yourself do this again".

MAFS bosses released a statement as the episodes of the punch scandal played out. Picture: Nine

MAFS bosses issues a statement over incident

MAFS Australia received a lot of backlash over their decision to allow Paul to remain in the experiment, and issued a statement following the scenes to justify his continued appearance in the series.

A statement from Channel 9 and Endemol Shine on the topics covered in the episodes read: "Nine and Endemol Shine Australia have treated this matter extremely seriously. Our first priority at all times has been the wellbeing and safety of the participants and after extensive consultation with Carina, she wanted to remain in the experiment with Paul. We continue to provide support for Carina and Paul.

"Nine and Endemol Shine take their obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously. All participants have access to the show psychologist and welfare resources during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended.

"Nine also have an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support. This service gives participants access to clinicians to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is available to all participants for as long as they need it, it does not end."

