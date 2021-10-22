Married at First Sight Australia's Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards caught up in cheating scandal

Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards split on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards?

Married at First Sight Australia has been giving us all the drama this autumn.

And one couple who definitely delivered on that is Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards who dramatically split up on the show.

But what happened to Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards and where are they now?

Beck admitted she cheated on Jake on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards still together?

That’s a no… These two were caught in a cheating scandal after Rebecca Zemek admitted to cheating on her husband.

Beck was caught kissing a mystery man after she went home to Perth to look after her dog during the show.

While she originally denied it, Rebecca did eventually admit to it and said while she and Jake hadn't broken up at the time of the kiss, she had written 'leave' at the most recent commitment ceremony.

“I do consider it to an extent cheating. But do I think cheating like that is a hard boundary that should end a relationship? No, I don't,” she said.

Rebecca Zemek is now loved up with her new boyfriend Ben Michell. Picture: Instagram

“I know that my mental health and my state at that time was absolutely shot. And I can only try to forgive myself each day for what I did, because I still hurt Jake and that's the most important part of it to me.”

She added: “However, in my mind at the time, I didn't even think I was cheating on Jake. If anyone sees it that way, I'm happy to take it on board, but I know I stuck to my happiness and my truth.”

Where is Married at First Sight Australia’s Rebecca Zemek now?

Beck is now a model and Instagram influencer, regularly sharing product advertisements on her social media accounts.

She is also happily loved up with boyfriend Ben Michell, with the pair posing for sweet selfies.

Where is Married at First Sight Australia’s Jake Edwards now?

Jake briefly dated fitness influencer, Sophie Guidolin for a while after the show before they split.

The star is also a model and his Instagram account reads: “🌱 Vegetarian 🙏🏻 Spiritual ✖️Sobriety”