Married at First Sight Australia’s Sam Ball said he felt 'cheated' at being matched with Elizabeth Sobinoff

Sam Ball has defended his comments to Lizzie Sobinoff. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Sam Ball has defended his comments about ex-wife Elizabeth Sobinoff after Married at First Sight Australia drama.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia’s Sam Ball has hit the headlines over here in the UK over his treatment of ‘wife’ Elizabeth Sobinoff.

The sixth season has just drawn to a close on E4 after originally airing Down Under back in 2019.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia's Sam Ball is unrecognisable two years after series aired

And viewers recently watched as Sam ‘cheated’ on Lizzie with fellow contestant, Ines Basic.

The pair allegedly spent a night together in a Gold Coast hotel room, although Sam later claimed producers orchestrated this.

Sam Ball was matched with Elizabeth Sobinoff on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

He was also criticised by fans of the show after he made derogatory comments about Lizzie’s appearance.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

Despite the backlash, Sam went on to defend himself last year, saying he stands by everything he said.

"I'm an honest guy, and that was the honest truth," Sam, 27, told TV WEEK, continuing: "It's her personality too. She just seemed to be very big in every aspect.

“She's super-loud and you can't escape her. She talks over you and it can be confronting."

He went on to say he wasn't ‘over the moon’ with his match, adding: “I did feel a little cheated.

“It wasn't what I asked for. My type is a lot more natural and down-to-earth."

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6 reunion: Everything that happened at the finale

Elizabeth also spoke out about her ex, saying she was willing to give things a go but noticed some red flags as time went on.

She said at the time: "I'm someone who goes with my gut feeling, and I couldn't read him.

"He just wasn't connected, which just made me feel uneasy."

Viewers will know their romance didn’t exactly get off to a good start when Sam ditched Elizabeth ahead of their honeymoon to attend the funeral of his ex-girlfriend's mum.

After all the drama, Elizabeth returned to the reunion show but refused to speak to her ex.

Sam later said: “Seeing Elizabeth walk in that room tonight was… frightening. Look at the claws. I’m getting intimidated.

“It’s like one of those dementors out of Harry Potter entering, just sucking the life out of me.”

Luckily, Elizabeth got a second shot at the MAFS experiment and returned for season seven, where she was matched with Seb Guilhaus.

The pair hit it off immediately and stayed together after the show, before eventually splitting in January 2021.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Who is still friends after the finale and who fell out?