MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal - age, job, reality TV past and ex-wife controversy revealed

MAFS Australia has welcomed reality TV regular Scott to the experiement. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Who is Married At First Sight Australia's Scott and does he have an ex-wife? Here's everything you need to know about the groom.

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has welcomed Scott McCristal to the romantic experiment in the hope of helping him find a wife for life.

No stranger to reality TV, having been on a number of previous shows, the groom has admitted he "lives life in the fast lane" and has said his meticulous planning of every day has left little time for a relationship.

With huge goals for a business empire of his own, Scott now wants to find a woman to settle down with so he can show off his softer side.

Here's everything you need to know about Scott on MAFS Australia from his age, job, previous TV shows and the controversy around an ex-wife.

MAFS groom Scott has a busy lifestyle that has got in the way of him finding love. Picture: Scott/Instagram

Who is MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal?

Age: 33

From: Queensland

Instagram: @scott_mccristal

Scott has big life goals, but has admitted that's left him feeling a little "lonely" when it comes to romance.

Determined to not lose himself and sight of his ambitions, he wants a woman who can support him while he works towards success.

What is MAFS Australia's Scott's job?

At present, Scott is said to be a businessman who is running multiple companies. He wants to build his own empire which will see him living a luxurious life until his old.

What other reality TV shows has MAFS Scott been on?

Building a portfolio of businesses isn't the only thing bringing the money in for Scott as he's also a regular face on the reality TV scene in Australia.

Other shows include Million Dollar Island, Blind Date and Holey Mole.

In 2018, Scott was interviewed by The Courier Mail where he said: "My dream goal is to do TV and movies. It’s the most fun thing to do."

Who is MAFS Australia's Scott's ex-wife?

During his time on MAFS, there has been a lot of speculation about Scott having an ex-wife who he is actually still legally married to. It's reported he tied the knot in 2019. However, the show and Scott don't reference this.

During the early episodes, Scott is also questioned about an ex a lot after his new wife Gia Fleur finds photos of her on his phone.

Who does Scott marry on Married At First Sight Australia?

Scott is partnered up with bride Gia in the 2026 experiment of the show. The couple face a bumpy ride with a lot of talk about past relationships but do they stay together? Only time will tell.

