Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham?

Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham were paired up on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Are Mike and Heidi from Married at First Sight Australia still together? Here's what we know...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is back on our screens just in time to cure the winter blues.

The sixth season of the bizarre social experiment is airing in E4 this January, with a bunch of new couples hoping to find The One.

And viewers will recognise Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham from 2019’s line up, who were paired together at the start of the series.

But are Mike and Heidi still together? And what happened after MAFS finished?

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham still together?

That’s a big no. According to Australian reports, Mike and Heidi split just two days after filming their final vows last year.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia's Jessika Power had shock 'affair' with co-star Dan Webb

According to New Idea, Heidi, 38, ended her relationship with electrician Mike, 44, after discovering he 'had felt pressured to say he loved her'.

This is no surprise to MAFS fans after Mike struggled to tell the truth about his feelings for Heidi, once saying: “I'll try and fall in love with you.”

But Mike went on to blame co-star Jessika Power for their break up after she told the group that Mike ‘wanted to say no at final vows’.

Mike told TV Week that these comments were 'really harmful', adding: “We'd been through so much turmoil - we could hardly afford another scandal.

“Having Jessika say I was planning to leave was really harmful to us.”

Where are Heidi and Mike from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Heidi is an ambassador for a children’s charity and also bagged a presenting role on a radio station in Australia after the show.

If her Instagram page is anything to go by, she seems to be single.

Meanwhile, Mike is a social media influencer and also dabbles in DJ-ing. He is also seemingly single, but loves to share a topless selfie on Instagram.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Cameron Merchant now?