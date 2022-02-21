Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta now?

Are Selin and Anthony from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens, with a brand new bunch of couples hoping to find The One.

After the success of the show here in the UK, E4 is now airing the ninth series just a few weeks after it aired in Oz.

And one couple who seemed to fall in love at first sight, is Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta.

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta were matched on Married at First Sight Australia
Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Selin and Anthony from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

We don’t know for sure whether Selin and Anthony are still together, but it’s not looking good.

While things started out well, they are no longer following each other on social media.

Anthony, 38, was very taken with his wife when he first laid eyes on her, telling the camera: "I must have died and gone to heaven.

"I can't take my eyes off her."

Single mum Selin, 32, added: "Seeing his kind eyes means everything, immediately I feel that spark.

Anthony doesn't have many photos on Instagram
Anthony doesn't have many photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

But things took a turn for the worse on their honeymoon, when the pair got into an almighty fight about clay.

The pair then arrived separately at the first dinner party of the season, with Selin revealing Anthony had cut their honeymoon short and flew back to Sydney a day early.

Where is Selin from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Selin is still living her best life, looking after her son Ro and spending time with her friends and family.

In January, the star told TV WEEK that Anthony "went in and out of character quite frequently."

She said: "I felt like it wasn't authentic. He wasn't genuine. And I found it really hard to appreciate it because it didn't feel real. Maybe I would have appreciated all the gestures if it was real," she said, all but confirming the pair don't last.

Selin Mengu has been busy spending time with her friends and family
Selin Mengu has been busy spending time with her friends and family. Picture: Instagram

"It was very difficult for me to get to know him. I didn't know which one he was. It wasn't the gentleman that he painted himself to be, and I was okay with that. I'm not saying he's a terrible person, but I just didn't get the real him."

Where is Anthony from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Anthony was not very active on social before the show, so it’s hard to see what he’s up to now filming has finished.

The reality star has opened up about his seemingly short-lived romance on the show, telling TV WEEK that it "felt like there was a brick wall" between himself and Selin.

He added: "I'm not used to being shut down like that in relationships. You can't hold a grudge. I wish she'd been a little bit nicer about it but that's not Selin's way. You can't change how somebody is."

