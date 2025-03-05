Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Sierah and Billy wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight Australia's Sierah and Billy still in a relationship? Here is their love story explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia couple Billy Belcher and Sierah Swepstone got off to a strong start after tying the knot on series 12.

With the help of experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, viewers have been rooting for these two to get to final vows.

As the show continues to air, many fans are keen to know where Billy and Sierah stand today and whether they have remained in their marriage.

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Sierah and Billy are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Unfortunately Sierah and Billy from MAFS Australia are no longer together despite their initial connection.

After getting off to a strong start, things quickly took a turn when Sierah snuck off to attended an evening meal with MAFS stars Adrian Araouzou and Tony Mojanovski behind her husband's back.

Left devastated by the betrayal, Billy's trust in his wife was shattered, leading the pair to both write 'Leave' during one tension-filled commitment ceremony.

Speaking about how he felt at the end of their relationship, Billy told the experts and his wife: "I just feel like I've really retreated. I've got literally no deep connection from you, Sierah. I've got nothing.

"All I ever wanted was a deeper connection. How many weeks are we in now? I expressed every part of my life to you. My mum doesn't even know some of things I've told you. I have got nothing from you."

Sierah and Billy's relationship went through awkward moments on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Sierah and Billy's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Billy and Sierah's marriage got off to a promising start with the pair connecting over their fun-loving attitude and humour.

Upon meeting her husband Sierah told 9Entertainment: "The whole wedding was a crazy experience. Walking into the reception... the way it was set up, the flower arrangements and the venue. I was just so excited to meet him.

"Everyone got amongst it – Billy's family and friends, my family and friends. It was a hoot."

Sierah and Billy's wedding was smooth sailing. Picture: Nine

Intimacy Week issues

During intimacy week, it became clear that Billy and Sierah were on different pages regarding their physical relationship.

Whilst the bride was keen to take things further, Billy revealed he was "more of a slow burn", with the star telling cameras: "I'm attracted to Sierah but I don't want it to just be about sex, I want it to be about everything."

Cheating rumours

After feeling distant from her husband, Sierah decided to take matters into her own hands and began contacting Adrian behind Billy's back.

In one awkward moment, the bride was filmed playing 'footsies' with the groom, as well as making kissing gestures towards him.

The couple hit a rocky patch in their marriage. Picture: Nine

Last commitment ceremony

Following Adrian and Sierah's flirty moment at the dinner party, it was later revealed the pair had a secret meet-up without their partner's knowing.

This caused irreparable damage between Billy and his wife, with the pair eventually calling it quits during a fiery commitment ceremony.