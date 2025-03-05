Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

5 March 2025, 20:30

Sierah and Billy wed on MAFS Australia
Sierah and Billy wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight Australia's Sierah and Billy still in a relationship? Here is their love story explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia couple Billy Belcher and Sierah Swepstone got off to a strong start after tying the knot on series 12.

With the help of experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, viewers have been rooting for these two to get to final vows.

As the show continues to air, many fans are keen to know where Billy and Sierah stand today and whether they have remained in their marriage.

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Sierah and Billy are one of the couples on MAFS Australia
Sierah and Billy are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Unfortunately Sierah and Billy from MAFS Australia are no longer together despite their initial connection.

After getting off to a strong start, things quickly took a turn when Sierah snuck off to attended an evening meal with MAFS stars Adrian Araouzou and Tony Mojanovski behind her husband's back.

Left devastated by the betrayal, Billy's trust in his wife was shattered, leading the pair to both write 'Leave' during one tension-filled commitment ceremony.

Speaking about how he felt at the end of their relationship, Billy told the experts and his wife: "I just feel like I've really retreated. I've got literally no deep connection from you, Sierah. I've got nothing.

"All I ever wanted was a deeper connection. How many weeks are we in now? I expressed every part of my life to you. My mum doesn't even know some of things I've told you. I have got nothing from you."

Sierah and Billy's relationship went through awkward moments on MAFS Australia
Sierah and Billy's relationship went through awkward moments on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Sierah and Billy's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Billy and Sierah's marriage got off to a promising start with the pair connecting over their fun-loving attitude and humour.

Upon meeting her husband Sierah told 9Entertainment: "The whole wedding was a crazy experience. Walking into the reception... the way it was set up, the flower arrangements and the venue. I was just so excited to meet him.

"Everyone got amongst it – Billy's family and friends, my family and friends. It was a hoot."

Sierah and Billy's wedding was smooth sailing
Sierah and Billy's wedding was smooth sailing. Picture: Nine

Intimacy Week issues

During intimacy week, it became clear that Billy and Sierah were on different pages regarding their physical relationship.

Whilst the bride was keen to take things further, Billy revealed he was "more of a slow burn", with the star telling cameras: "I'm attracted to Sierah but I don't want it to just be about sex, I want it to be about everything."

Cheating rumours

After feeling distant from her husband, Sierah decided to take matters into her own hands and began contacting Adrian behind Billy's back.

In one awkward moment, the bride was filmed playing 'footsies' with the groom, as well as making kissing gestures towards him.

The couple hit a rocky patch in their marriage
The couple hit a rocky patch in their marriage. Picture: Nine

Last commitment ceremony

Following Adrian and Sierah's flirty moment at the dinner party, it was later revealed the pair had a secret meet-up without their partner's knowing.

This caused irreparable damage between Billy and his wife, with the pair eventually calling it quits during a fiery commitment ceremony.

MAFS Australia's Eliot reveals real reason he quit show

MAFS Australia's Eliot reveals real reason he quit show

Do Lauren and Eliot come back to MAFS Australia?

Do Lauren and Eliot come back to MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Where is Billy Belcher from? The MAFS Australia groom's life in the UK explained

Where is Billy Belcher from? The MAFS Australia groom's life in the UK explained

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast from season 12

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast from season 12

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul's secret romance revealed before marrying on the show

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul's secret romance revealed before marrying on the show

MAFS Australia fans brand Lauren and Eliot 'match made in hell' after explosive wedding

MAFS Australia fans brand Lauren and Eliot 'match made in hell' after explosive wedding

Toxic Town real people: Meet all the families behind Netflix the drama

Toxic Town real people: Meet all the families behind Netflix the drama

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are going on tour this April

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean Our Last Dance tour: Dates, venues, ticket prices, support act and times
Olivia and Alex Bowen confirm gender of second baby in emotional video

Olivia and Alex Bowen confirm gender of second baby in emotional video

Is Dancing on Ice getting axed?

Is Dancing on Ice getting axed?

Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays emotional tribute to "friend" Gene Hackman days after passing

Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays emotional tribute to "friend" Gene Hackman days after passing
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025: Watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo perform 'Defying Gravity' and 'Over the Rainbow'

MAFS Australia's Tim 'deletes social media' and 'refuses interviews' following backlash

MAFS Australia's Tim 'deletes social media' and 'refuses interviews' following backlash

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

How long is MAFS Australia on for and when does it end?

How long is MAFS Australia on for and when does it end?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

MAFS Australia start date confirmed as season 12 kicks off in the UK

MAFS Australia start date confirmed as season 12 kicks off in the UK

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba 'secretly dating' after finding love

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba 'secretly dating' after finding love

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK