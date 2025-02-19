MAFS Australia start date confirmed as season 12 kicks off in the UK

After weeks of waiting, it has been revealed Married At First Sight Australia will begin in the UK this March.

Married At First Sight Australia is finally returning to our screens for a 12th season full of love and drama as we welcome some new brides and grooms to the experiment.

Experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken have returned to the show, and whilst the series is currently airing Down Under, a UK air date has been a mystery until now.

Following weeks of speculation, Channel 4 have now confirmed that Married at First Sight Australia will start on Monday March 3rd at 9pm on E4.

After last year's contestants brought the fireworks, fans are hoping this series will be just as dramatic as previous.

Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling are the MAFS Australia experts
Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling are the MAFS Australia experts. Picture: Instagram/@alessarampolla

Teasing fans about what they can expect from the upcoming season, MAFS Australia expert John told the Daily Mail there will be a secret twist in the experiment.

The relationship guru revealed: "We can't give you exactly what it is, but what we can say is at Married At First Sight, what we are always trying to do is just give the viewers something a little different.And also the participants, so they don't know what's coming.

"This year, as it gets closer to the end, and they're going to make a big decision about final vows, we throw a challenge at them that nobody's ever seen them do before."

The MAFS Australia experts have teased this season will be explosive
The MAFS Australia experts have teased this season will be explosive. Picture: Channel Nine

Alessandra went on to add: "We can expect, of course, a lot of drama.

"It's really interesting because when the participants come in, they always say they want something different from what they're living in the outside world with dating. 

"And yet, when given the opportunity, sometimes they choose exactly what they were choosing prior.

"So, it's really interesting to delve into human behaviour and the way that adults are facing the prospect of finding a match and getting into relationships."

The MAFS Australia cast has been revealed
The MAFS Australia cast has been revealed. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking about why she thinks more and more people are tuning in to watch MAFS Australia, Mel told Channel Nine: "People love the chance to get to look inside other people's relationships and what's more is that often our audience see parts of themselves reflected in the brides and grooms.

"There's definitely a personal investment for audiences and there's also a bit of an education﻿ element as well as entertainment."

MAFS Australia will air in the UK in March
MAFS Australia will air in the UK in March. Picture: Channel Nine

This series is set to be more dramatic than ever before, with couples already knowing each other and rumours some marriages only last a number of days!

We can't wait for the drama to begin...

