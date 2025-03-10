Are MAFS Australia's Tony and Morena still together?

10 March 2025, 19:00

Morena and Tony are one of the season 12 MAFS Australia couples
Morena and Tony are one of the season 12 MAFS Australia couples. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything we know about Married At First Sight Australia's Morena and Tony, including whether they are still together today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia couple Tony Mojanovski, 53, and Morena Farina, 57, are the eldest couple to tie the knot in season 12, as they hope to find their forever partner in the experiment.

The pair wed during a lavish ceremony which saw Tony and Morena bond instantly, leading many viewers to root for the mature couple.

As we watch their fellow couples navigate newlywed life with the help of experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken, fans are keen to know where Tony and Morena stand today.

Are Morena and Tony still together? Here is their MAFS Australia relationship explained.

Morena and Tony are the oldest couple on MAFS Australia season 12
Morena and Tony are the oldest couple on MAFS Australia season 12. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Unfortunately Morena and Tony are no longer together after splitting during the experiment.

Despite their relationship starting off well, things quickly turned during intimacy week when issues between the couple came to the surface.

Following Tony's shock confession he wanted to have children, there was irreparable damage done to their relationship causing the pair to leave the experiment shortly after.

Speaking after their split, Tony told 9Entertainment: "I wanted to at least feel the experience, to learn off her﻿, learn from the experts, get some information about where we're going wrong in life.

"But it got to a stage where I just couldn't be around her ﻿and I was ducking and weaving and I was going to see my dog."

Morena and Tony tried to make their relationship work on MAFS Australia
Morena and Tony tried to make their relationship work on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Tony and Morena's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Things between Tony and Morena seemed to get off to a good start on their wedding day, however Tony later revealed he didn't feel a connection with his wife upon first meeting her.

The TV star explained: "I always believe that when you meet a woman it's there instantly, in the first 30 seconds, it wasn't there."

Intimacy week

Tensions started to rise during intimacy week when Tony and Morena began to clash. The groom wasn't best pleased when his wife began to dominate the conversation instead of asking how his group discussion with Alessandra Rampolla went.

This led Tony to temporarily exit the experiment, with Morena going on to state: "He’s making it really difficult because he behaves like a five year old. I just don’t get it."

Tony and Morena had some challengers on MAFS Australia
Tony and Morena had some challengers on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Family and friends week

After re-entering the experiment, things between Morena and Tony went from bad to worse during family and friends week.

As Tony was being grilled by Morena's loved ones, the 53-year-old went on to reveal he actually wanted to have children, despite never mentioning this previously.

He stated: "When I came in, I wanted someone that was a bit younger than me who was still gonna have kids."

Leaving the experiment

After weeks of arguing, Morena and Tony decided to leave the experiment, with the bride writing "Good riddance" on her card.

Since then there has been no love lost between these two as they have continued to shade each other after splitting!

