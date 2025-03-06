Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together? Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Here's what we know about Married At First Sight Australia's Rhi and Jeff, including whether they are still together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS Australia couple Rhi and Jeff didn't have the most tradition experience when they 'met for the first time' on their wedding day as it turns out the pair have actually already dated.

Rhi, 34, an account manager from Victoria and Jeff, 39, an electrician also from Victoria were left shocked on their Married At First Sight wedding day when the groom turned around and was revealed to be the bride's ex-boyfriend.

Despite being nervous that their romance would "fizzle out" like it did when they first dated, the pair have become one of the strongest in this year's experiment, with fans convinced they are still together to this day.

While we won't know for sure until MAFS Australia finishes airing Down Under, here's everything we know about Rhi and Jeff's relationship so far. Warning - this article contains spoilers for MAFS Australia 2025.

MAFS Australia couple Rhi and Jeff didn't quite marry at first sight. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

While neither Rhi or Jeff have confirmed or denied that they are still together following their time on MAFS Australia, many fans are sure that the pair go the distance after spotting "hints" on social media.

It is stated in their Married At First Sight contracts that they cannot reveal their relationship status until the show finishes airing, with producers keen to keep the mystery going until the end. Despite this, some fans of the show have pointed out that Rhi and Jeff have been liking one another's Instagram posts from October 2024 to January 2025, long after they ended filming.

Jeff has been seen commenting a string of fire and heart-eye emojis on one of his wife's selfies, and Rhi has also left a red heart emoji on one of his posts.

While it's not enough to confirm the romance is still going strong, we're all hopeful that the pair will confirm their relationship soon after the show ends in Australia.

Both Jeff and Rhi were shocked when they saw one another on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Here's a look at what has happened on MAFS Australia with Rhi and Jeff so far:

Rhi and Jeff meet AGAIN on their wedding day

Rhi and Jeff didn't really 'marry at first sight' as it was revealed on their wedding day that the pair had previously dated. As Rhi and Jeff caught eyes at the wedding ceremony, they both started to laugh as they realised what was happening.

Speaking to the cameras, they revealed that they met in Melbourne through mutual gym friends and dated for about a month. However, with both coming out of long-term relationships shortly before meeting, they decided they were better off being single.

Jeff said on the wedding day: "I guess we friend-zoned each other, it's a bit bizarre", while Rhi stated: "We both just went our separate ways but we remained friends," adding that they had since met up for coffee and even run a half marathon together.

Despite being shocked at being matched with one another, both Rhi and Jeff seemed hopeful about what this experiment could bring, with the groom explaining: "Maybe there's a reason she was standing there today and we get a second chance."

Rhi and Jeff went on to connect during their honeymoon. Picture: Nine

Rhi and Jeff go from strength to strength

As one of the strongest couples in the experiment, there isn't really a lot of drama surrounding Rhi and Jeff and the pair have been smooth sailing for weeks now.

On their honeymoon they continued to bond and were happy to move in with one another into the apartments.

During intimacy week, Rhi and Jeff shared that they were holding off on sleeping with one another again as they wanted to work on their connection instead. However, the pair went on to seal the deal (again) later in the series, with both groom and bride delighted with their progress.

Rhi and Jeff are left shocked at Jacqui's actions. Picture: Nine

Jacqui texts Jeff behind Rhi's back

While Rhi and Jeff's relationship is drama free throughout MAFS, they do face a difficult time when - in a shocking turn of events - Rhi's fellow bride Jacqui texts Jeff asking to meet with him - and she doesn't want Rhi there.

Obviously outraged by this, Rhi and Jeff go on to bring this up with Jacqui, who claims she only reached out to get a "male perspective" on her failing romance with husband Ryan. Rhi was not buying it though and went on to bring it up at a following commitment ceremony.

While Jacqui apologised to Rhi in the end, the controversial bride decided she wasn't done with the disagreement when, at a particularly dramatic dinner party, she decided to call Rhi out for "embarrassing" her in front of the group. In interviews with the producers, Jacqui branded Rhi's actions a "crime against humanity".

Despite all this, Jeff and Rhi remained unified as they continued to blossom as a couple.