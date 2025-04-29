MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Instagram/@billybelcher7/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Are Awhina and Billy together? Here is everything we know about their MAFS Australia relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia stars Awhina and Billy have set tongues wagging as fans are convinced they are in a relationship!

Following Billy's split from Sierah and Awhina's break-up from Adrian, these two MAFS stars have grown close in recent months, often sharing sweet pictures and videos together on social media.

Whilst in the experiment their partners Sierah and Adrian were rumoured to be enjoying a connection, however these two have since confirmed they are friends. But can the same be said for Billy and Awhina?

We've done a deep-dive into their relationship, revealing where the pair stand today and if they are dating.

Awhina and Billy have shared images together on social media. Picture: Instagram/@billybelcher7

Are Awhina and Billy together?

Despite being pictured together, it looks like Billy and Awhina are just friends, with the bride breaking her silence on whether she and Billy were dating, telling the Daily Mail: "Billy's a WA guy. We have built a friendship. He happened to be at my birthday, but it is a purely platonic friendship."

She also told 9Entertainment: "Look, Billy and I are just friends! We're very close. I kind of wanted this chapter closed before I start dating again.

"I've been on the experiment to find a partner, which is really still my goal. I want to grow my family. I just I needed this chapter closed so that I could actually do it properly, and I didn't want to start anything off on the wrong foot."

Awhina was matched with Adrian on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Billy has also revealed what is going on between him and Awhina, telling the MAFS Afterparty: "Guys. I mean, look, me and Fia have had some fun. But we ain’t dating. We ain’t dating."

He went on to add: "Me and Fia fully put each other in the friend zone from MAFS, if you know what I mean, in production. We were there for each other. So it’s not like we just watch you go through all that."

Billy and Sierah have had a rocky journey on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

However if Awhina and Billy change their minds about being friends they won't be the first season 12 castmates to do so.

Whilst the show was still airing Jacqui and Clint announced their relationship and got engaged during a reunion episode party. Meanwhile rumours have continued to swirl that Jamie and Eliot have grown close since leaving the experiment, meaning anything is possible in MAFS land!