MAFS UK's Bailey branded a 'red flag' by fans after blazing row with wife Rebecca

Bailey and Rebecca had an argument on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Following a very awkward argument, MAFS UK fans have given their verdict on Rebecca and Bailey's marriage.

MAFS UK fans have branded Bailey a 'red flag' after he took issue with wife Rebecca revealing her 'secret crush'.

In the latest episode of the show, viewers watched as the couple took part in a hypothetical game where the bride was asked who she would be with if she wasn't matched with Bailey.

Upon revealing she would pick Joe to be coupled up with, an almighty row erupted between the couple with Bailey storming off and declaring: "I’m done!"

After deciding to speak to his wife about the issue, the groom revealed: "We said we wouldn’t answer these questions, and then you did it to me. I couldn’t believe you’d done it, if I’m honest."

Rebecca was emotional after arguing with Bailey. Picture: Channel 4

He continued: "I was upset, I left. I didn’t want to be around, that."

Rebecca then replied: “You were basically implying that you were done with me and all relationship!"

Bailey answered: "If I was asked who I fancy, and I picked any of the other girls, how would your reaction be? You said to me, you would never be with a man that ever answered that question. So you’d leave me. So your reaction would have been much worse."

After hugging it out, the emotional bride confessed: "I felt so sad and upset today because I’ve hurt you. Because you mean so much to me. I am sorry for doing it because we’ve always had this protective bubble around us. And I feel like I have, like, like, popped it."

Accepting how his wife feels, Bailey said: "It’s really emotional seeing Becks cry. It makes me realise that I’m just happy going through this with her. I just wouldn’t be able to do it with anyone else."

Rebecca said she would pick Joe as her husband in the game. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers were quick to take to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their relationship.

One user wrote: "Bailey needs to get a grip. It’s not that deep!"

Another added: "Bailey was done with the relationship over a hypothetical question. What a [red flag]."

While a third stated: "It’s giving that Bailey has possessiveness issues because why is he getting upset over a hypothetical question."

However some fans stuck up for Bailey and instead criticised Rebecca for her response to her husband's reaction.

Rebecca and Bailey wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

A fan penned: "Rebecca gaslighting bailey is peak inability to apologise and take accountability of ones mistakes."

With a second commenting: "Not sure what Rebecca's problem was made it sound like bailey was shouting and screaming."

So far the pair have a had a relatively smooth journey on the show after Bailey declared he was in love with his wife, however fans will have to continue watching to see how their relationship plays out.