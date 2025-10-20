MAFS UK's Bailey branded a 'red flag' by fans after blazing row with wife Rebecca

20 October 2025, 11:24

Bailey and Rebecca had an argument on MAFS UK
Bailey and Rebecca had an argument on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Following a very awkward argument, MAFS UK fans have given their verdict on Rebecca and Bailey's marriage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS UK fans have branded Bailey a 'red flag' after he took issue with wife Rebecca revealing her 'secret crush'.

In the latest episode of the show, viewers watched as the couple took part in a hypothetical game where the bride was asked who she would be with if she wasn't matched with Bailey.

Upon revealing she would pick Joe to be coupled up with, an almighty row erupted between the couple with Bailey storming off and declaring: "I’m done!"

After deciding to speak to his wife about the issue, the groom revealed: "We said we wouldn’t answer these questions, and then you did it to me. I couldn’t believe you’d done it, if I’m honest."

Rebecca was emotional after arguing with Bailey
Rebecca was emotional after arguing with Bailey. Picture: Channel 4

He continued: "I was upset, I left. I didn’t want to be around, that."

Rebecca then replied: “You were basically implying that you were done with me and all relationship!"

Bailey answered: "If I was asked who I fancy, and I picked any of the other girls, how would your reaction be? You said to me, you would never be with a man that ever answered that question. So you’d leave me. So your reaction would have been much worse."

After hugging it out, the emotional bride confessed: "I felt so sad and upset today because I’ve hurt you. Because you mean so much to me. I am sorry for doing it because we’ve always had this protective bubble around us. And I feel like I have, like, like, popped it."

Accepting how his wife feels, Bailey said: "It’s really emotional seeing Becks cry. It makes me realise that I’m just happy going through this with her. I just wouldn’t be able to do it with anyone else."

Rebecca said she would pick Joe as her husband in the game
Rebecca said she would pick Joe as her husband in the game. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers were quick to take to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their relationship.

One user wrote: "Bailey needs to get a grip. It’s not that deep!"

Another added: "Bailey was done with the relationship over a hypothetical question. What a [red flag]."

While a third stated: "It’s giving that Bailey has possessiveness issues because why is he getting upset over a hypothetical question."

However some fans stuck up for Bailey and instead criticised Rebecca for her response to her husband's reaction.

Rebecca and Bailey wed on MAFS UK
Rebecca and Bailey wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

A fan penned: "Rebecca gaslighting bailey is peak inability to apologise and take accountability of ones mistakes."

With a second commenting: "Not sure what Rebecca's problem was made it sound like bailey was shouting and screaming."

So far the pair have a had a relatively smooth journey on the show after Bailey declared he was in love with his wife, however fans will have to continue watching to see how their relationship plays out.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Fans believe Maeve and Joe will split

MAFS UK fans convinced Joe will leave Maeve for another bride

Abi looks worlds away from the bride we’ve seen on TV.

MAFS UK’s Abigail looks totally different in jaw-dropping photos from bodybuilding days

Sarah and Dean wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together? Their relationship revealed

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

MAFS UK couple Grace and Ashley appeared to have split.

MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley drop huge hint they've split in social media blunder

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed Leo and April into the experiement

ARE MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

Reiss was reportedly still dating Dani when he went on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Reiss 'dumped' TOWIE star Dani Imbert to go on show leaving her 'betrayed'

MAFS UK welcomed newlyweds Reiss and Leisha into the experiment

Are MAFS UK's Reiss and Leisha still together?

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Julia-Ruth admitted she was 'so frustrated' by the show's recent episodes.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth hits back after 'exhausting' in-laws week left Divarni in tears

Latest TV & Movies News

Dianne Buswell taking a selfie in denim dungarees and the picture of her and Joe cheering with a stickman picture of their new family

Dianne Buswell pregnancy details revealed including due date, gender and more

Nick Mohammed is an actor and comedian

Nick Mohammed's age, children, wife, career and Instagram revealed

The Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors cast impressive net worths revealed

The British actor has spoken out about The Inbetweeners reboot.

Joe Thomas breaks silence on Inbetweeners reboot and hints at hilarious new plot

The Celebrity Traitors kicked off with a bang in October.

How much do the Celebrity Traitors get paid? Famous cast's wages revealed

The Traitors

James and Ruth reunited in London to promote When Gavin Met Stacey.

James Cordon and Ruth Jones reveal secret Gavin and Stacey storylines that never aired

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed - meet the brides and grooms

Married At First Sight bride Abi in her wedding dress and a pink neon bikini

Who is Abi from MAFS UK? Age, job, past relationships and Instagram

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomed groom John to the experiement

Who is John from MAFS UK? Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Nelly asking fans for understanding of the show's edit.

MAFS UK's Nelly defends husband Steven’s behaviour but fans insist she 'deserves better'

Rebecca denied the cheating rumours at a recent event.

MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses rumours husband Bailey cheated on her during filming

MAFS star Steven as a groom alongside a selfie of him in the car

MAFS UK groom Steven looked completely different before TV fame

Steven's ex-partner Chloe has spilled the tea on TikTok.

MAFS UK's Steven defended by his kids' mum as she breaks silence on 'angry outbursts'

New brides and grooms have entered MAFS UK

MAFS UK first look sees intruder brides and grooms meet before their wedding day