MAFS UK groom Bailey's ‘open relationship’ to be exposed during dramatic scenes

The TV groom's non-monogamous past is expected to cause a ripple effect throughout the experiment.

23 September 2025, 14:58 | Updated: 23 September 2025, 16:55

MAFS UK groom Bailey has a non-monogamous past.
MAFS UK groom Bailey has a non-monogamous past. Picture: Instagram/@bigbearbai

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Bailey is set to tie the knot, but the TV groom has a controversial past that could come back to haunt him.

Married At First Sight UK star Bailey's 'open relationship' is set to be exposed after his unconventional past was revealed ahead of his TV nuptials this week.

The brewery owner, 36, will tie the knot in the coming days but his relationship could face a huge hurdle depending on how his new wife reacts to his controversial past.

In unaired scenes yet to be shown this series, the father-of-one is expected to confess he was in a non-monogamous partnership with the mother of his child.

According to The Sun, Bailey and his ex-fiancée had a set of rules that meant he was allowed to date other women during their time together.

The 36-year-old is expected to address his controversial past.
The 36-year-old is expected to address his controversial past on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

But insiders hinted that his former set-up would likely cause tension in his MAFS marriage after it was revealed he strayed away from the initial agreement put in place.

A source close to the now-separated couple explained to the paper: "Those close to Bailey and his ex-fiancé know that the relationship was not monogamous, and as it was an open relationship, both parties hooked up with other people at different times throughout their partnership.

"The couple had some rules in the relationship, and Bailey didn’t always follow them, but has taken accountability for his mistakes and openly talks about them on MAFS UK."

Bailey's past is expected to be revealed during this series of MAFS.
Bailey's past is expected to be revealed during this series of MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

Although his dramatic admission may have a ripple effect during the gossip-fuelled dinner parties, the insider also admitted that Bailey and his ex have managed to stay on good terms since their split.

The pair are co-parents to a three-year-old daughter named Bluebelle, judging by their Instagram accounts.

"He and his ex-partner remain friends, and there is a mutual respect between them. They shared some amazing experiences together and continue to support each other," continued the source.

"All will be revealed on the upcoming series of MAFS UK."

The MAFS groom was in an 'open relationship' with his ex-fiancée.
The MAFS groom was in an 'open relationship' with his ex-fiancée. Picture: Instagram/@lulutrixabelle

Viewers don't yet know who the salesman from St Albans has been matched with, but fans are already predicting he will come under fire for his past actions during the Channel 4 experiment.

The latest series kicked off on Sunday 21st September and has already seen couple's Dean and Sarah, Davide and Keye, Nelly and Steven, and Grace and Ashley say "I do".

