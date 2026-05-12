MAFS Australia's Bec reveals brutal phone call with Danny days after 'horrific' dumping

Bec was crushed by her husband's decision to walk away from the relationship. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia said she 'lay in bed heartbroken for five days' after Danny Hewitt blindsided her at Final Vows.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia has shared details of the brutal phone call she had with her now ex-husband Danny Hewitt, just days after he dumped her during Final Vows.

The 36-year-old bride was left 'completely blindsided' by her former spouse's decision to walk away from their marriage, describing it as "one of the hardest moments of my life".

She initially went into the couple's second ceremony with high hopes, praying the British groom, 34, would use his speech to finally admit he was in love with her after she had declared her feelings weeks before.

But her fairytale ending came crumbling down after Danny explained that their 'different fight styles' meant he didn't want to bring kids into their relationship, which is something he wanted in the near future.

The British groom 'completely blindsided' his wife at Final Vows. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking about the savage break-up, Bec admitted she "didn't get out of bed for five days" and later had a heart-wrenching chat with Danny to process the difficult turn of events.

According to the Adelaide socialite, he phoned their mutual friend and co-star Sam Stanton and warned him, "Tell Bec I'll ring her in a couple of days".

She told nine.com.au that four days later, Danny still hadn't called so she decided to pick up the phone to get some clarity on where it all went wrong.

Frustratingly for the heartbroken bride, he never answered, but he did eventually return Bec's call.

Once they finally made contact, she explained: "He said to me, 'I didn't think I was enough for you. I didn't even know if you were going to leave with me.

"You threw me under the bus at the last Commitment Ceremony. Love isn't enough and I didn't think we could bring children into this world.'"

Bec admitted she was left confused by his reasons for leaving her as "he'd been telling me he was falling in love with me and was moving to Adelaide".

However, she came to the tricky conclusion that "ultimately Danny was never honest about his feelings".

She explained: ﻿"I think Daniel had a goal, and that goal was to make it to Final Vows and be on a TV show.

"I fell in love with him during that time but I fell in love with words and not actions.

"I feel like a fool but I believed him when he told me these things.﻿"

Danny said he "loved her as a friend" but couldn't see Bec as his wife outside the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

And it turns out she was the only person among the MAFS cast who didn't see the split coming, as Bec has since shared that many of her co-stars said they could see his feelings weren't genuine.

"Since breaking up, a lot of the cast came to me and said 'Bec we could see it, he wasn't into you,'" she admitted, but confessed she was "blinded" by her own infatuation.

During Final Vows, Bec promised she would "always choose" Danny and described him as her "best friend" and "safe space".

"You're the kind of man everyone wants in their corner," she gushed. "I look at you now and I see the man I want to build a life with. A man who has made me see a future for myself that I didn't see before."

However, her strong feelings weren't returned as Danny admitted he "loved her as a friend" but couldn't see a romantic future with her.

Bec admitted she cried 'uncontrollably' after Danny left her. Picture: Channel Nine

She was devastated by the unrequited love and very public dumping, admitting her 'heart shattered into pieces' as she cried uncontrollably after the split.

"I flew home that same day because I couldn't be in Sydney anymore, and I didn't get out of my bed for five days," Bec revealed.

"I lay in bed and I didn't eat. I just slept and cried. It was, it was truly one of the most horrific things I think that's ever happened to me."