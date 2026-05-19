MAFS Australia's Bec says ‘life is crumbling’ as social media scandal causes upset for bride

The bride found herself at the centre of a social media storm. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia said her 'only form of income' has now been 'taken away' after she made an 'honest mistake' on Instagram.

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Married At First Sight Australia star Bec Zacharia has found herself at the centre of a social media scandal that has impacted her career and caused her life to 'crumble' since leaving the experiment.

Just weeks after she was dumped at Final Vows and the dating show wrapped for another year, the controversial bride was left reeling over an 'honest mistake' she made on Instagram that has sparked serious amounts of outrage.

So much, in fact, that her actions have been constantly reported by people online, causing her Instagram account to be deleted from the platform entirely.

The Adelaide socialite, 35, claimed that her main profile was removed after she was "mass-reported" by other users because of a drama she was involved in with an Australian designer bridal rental company.

MAFS Australia's Bec said she made an "honest mistake". Picture: Channel Nine

Savannah, the owner of RESRVD, accused Bec of failing to acknowledge her company's account in Instagram posts featuring items of clothing she lent to the reality star for the 2026 series.

Instead, Bec had tagged the brand on a less-popular burner account.

She called out the MAFS star following an interview she gave during Australian Fashion Week, in which she told The Gloss Podcast she spent around $20k on clothes for the show.

Bec alleged that producers gave her "no budget" for a new wardrobe and that she was somehow the "only bride" in the pack that bought clothes instead of just hiring them.

Savannah detailed that Bec had in fact used the hiring company's services, in particular for Final Vows, in exchange for online exposure when the episode aired.

READ MORE: Unaired MAFS Australia fight is the real reason Juliette skipped the final reunion

Speaking of how she felt let down when Bec failed to uphold her end of the deal, Savannah explained: "There’s small businesses behind these television shows and the brides that are wearing them, and it is incredibly disappointing when a small business is not given the recognition that they are promised."

Since the bombshell accusations from RESRVD were posted online, Bec has faced abuse and has had her account officially removed, meaning she's now 'struggling financially'.

"This is my only form of income, and that has now been taken away from me," she told Daily Mail Australia.

"I am a small business now. All of the deals that I’ve got going on rely on me having my Instagram, and the hate that I’m getting every five minutes, I’m getting abuse."

Defending her actions, she believed she was just doing what she had originally agreed with the brand and refused to admit to any wrongdoing.

Bec added: "I thought Savannah was happy because she had commented saying I look beautiful.

"Having seen that Savannah was commenting on all of the press and media saying they dressed me for final vows, I was under the impression she was happy with what I did.

"I wish there had been communication where she could have told me her grievances… I would have done everything to fix that for her.

"I’m not an influencer. I’m just a normal girl. I thought what I had done was satisfactory."

But Savannah wasn't buying into Bec's explanation and instead doubled-down on her claims that she had deliberately posted elsewhere.

She added: "At the time I was communicating with Bec prior to final vows being filmed, it was via her main Instagram account.

"I don’t believe she even had a ‘burner’ account at this time … This means while we were communicating and she was promising to promote and share my small business on her page. It was supposed to be her main page."

However, Bec was insistent the whole thing was just one "genuine mistake".

She said: "I’m new to this. I’m learning. It’s an honest mistake. I’ve apologised and said I never intended to upset her. But I think the problem is that it’s just not stopping now. My life is crumbled, and I can’t get away from abuse.

"I came through. I promised I’d post it. I promised I’d tag her in it. I thought that everything was okay. And had I known that it wasn’t. 100 per cent would have done it. Like I’m not here to I’m not here to be mean to people. I’m not here to use people."

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