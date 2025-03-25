Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

25 March 2025

MAFS Australia's Teejay and Beth are late-comers on the show
MAFS Australia's Teejay and Beth are late-comers on the show. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about whether MAFS Australia's Teejay and Beth are still together.

Married At First Sight Australia has welcomed late comers Beth Kelly and Teejay Halkias to the experiment as they join the couples of season 12.

Experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken are on hand to guide the newlyweds through their journey on the show, which has already seen plenty of tears and shocking twists already!

As we watch the couple tie the knot, they don't have the easiest time on MAFS as intimacy issues continue to plague their partnership.

But are Teejay and Beth still together? Here is where the MAFS Australia couple stands today.

Teejay and Beth were looking for love on MAFS Australia
Teejay and Beth were looking for love on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Beth and Teejay still together?

Unfortunately Teejay and Beth are no longer together, after apparently leaving the experiment after the final twist.

According to the So Dramatic podcast, a source said: "Beth and Teejay leave after the Final Temptation twist, before the final deliberations."

They added: "They do the twist, go home to do deliberations and then just quit the show. Producers didn’t even care or try to make them stay because they were so boring, and absolutely nothing happened between them."

An insider also stated: "Beth was into Teejay, but he wasn’t into her. But they agreed to stay on the show for airtime and pretend.

"Teejay convinced Beth to go along with it because he’s fame-hungry. He was the thirstiest out of everyone. His thirst was way too much to even process."

Teejay and Beth tied the knot on MAFS Australia
Teejay and Beth tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Teejay and Beth's relationship history

Wedding day

Sparks flew on Beth and Teejay's wedding day with the couple quickly bonding upon meeting. However viewers were shocked when the bride revealed this was her first ever relationship, and what a way to start!

However sources have told So Dramatic that Teejay "barely looked at Beth" on the day, while she "seemed to hate the whole production."

Teejay and Beth have a rocky journey on MAFS Australia
Teejay and Beth have a rocky journey on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Intimacy issues

After a seemingly promising start to their marriage (according to the edit) things between Beth and Teejay started to flounder when intimacy became an issue.

During Homestays the groom admitted that something was missing between the pair and he wasn't sure if he could see a future with his wife.

Teejay admitted he couldn't see a future with Beth
Teejay admitted he couldn't see a future with Beth. Picture: Nine

Awkward Commitment Ceremony

With things reaching boiling point, Teejay decided to write "leave" during one commitment ceremony, leaving Beth blindsided.

Speaking shortly after this episode aired Teejay told Pedestrian TV: "We’ve been keeping in contact a lot [but] after last week she has stopped communication with me.

He added: "I was driving her home from our Today Show interviews. Her dog passed away and I got her this commemorative thing to put in her apartment to remember her dog. I genuinely care for Beth. But she’s obviously upset with the things that are on the show at the moment and I can’t do much about it unfortunately."

