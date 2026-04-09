MAFS Australia bride 'hard-launches' new boyfriend despite still being married on-screen

One MAFS bride has announced her TV marriage is officially over. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Right now she's in blissfully a happy marriage, so fans were gobsmacked when one of this year's Married At First Sight Australia brides revealed she was in a brand new relationship.

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One Married At First Sight Australia bride has 'hard-launched' her brand new boyfriend on social media, despite the fact she's still happily married on-screen.

The loved-up reality star shocked fans when she revealed she was in a fresh relationship by posting a series of gushing comments and intimate photos on Instagram.

"No revenge. I got the love story of my dreams," she captioned the provocative album crammed with videos of her passionately kissing the mystery man, who wasn't her TV husband.

"3 months in secret, and forever in public to go 🥰❤️," she added, tagging her new love in the affectionate-packed snaps.

Despite seeming loved-up on-screen, it's all over for one MAFS bride and groom. Picture: Channel Nine

So who is the 2026 contestant breaking the show's strict rules and revealing to fans that her seemingly-perfect marriage is actually over for good? Beware, there's spoilers ahead.

It's Gia Fleur who has officially moved on from the E4 experiment, confirming to followers that her tight bond with Scott McCristal has now dissolved into thin air.

Not long ago the pair were in a blissful bubble on-screen, branding themselves with matching tattoos during a romantic 'date day' as they solidified their obsession for each other with ink.

It seemed nothing could rock one of series 13's strongest power couples, who appeared to have each other's backs at every single dinner party and commitment ceremony going.

Gia and Scott have officially split, despite going strong on-screen. Picture: Channel Nine

But their relationship started to go downhill halfway through the show when Gia discovered that Scott had kept some raunchy photos of his ex-girlfriend on his phone – and refused to delete them.

Although they hit this fiery road bump, Gia and Scott do make it all the way to Final Vows, but that's where their fairytale comes to an end with the sassy mum-of-one calling things off there and then.

Now, she's moved on with a guy called Alan Wallace, who some fans might recognised from reality TV as he starred in the Australian TV series Love Triangle.

Boasting about her new man to anyone who listened, she shared a video of him working on a kitchen and gushed over his 'tradie' skills.

"POV you asked the experts for a tradie and you finally got a tradie after the experiment," she wrote.

Adding: "Let’s go over what I asked the experts for. Tradie, someone who will have a couple drinks with me, swears, makes me feel safe, manly, has his sh*t together (house etc) will be a good role model for my daughter, has a good family, lets me be myself… I got all that and more now."

Well it looks like Gia got her happily every after eventually, it just wasn't through Married At First Sight.