MAFS UK's Leah looks drastically different in throwback snaps before TV fame

Married At First Sight UK bride Leah is almost unrecognisable in a string of unearthed holiday snaps on social media.

24 September 2025, 11:52

The business owner has undergone a glamorous transformation.
The business owner has undergone a glamorous transformation. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK bride Leah is known for her razor-sharp bob and perfectly polished make-up, but old snaps show her sleek style has evolved over time.

Married At First Sight UK's Leah strutted down the aisle in full glam this week as she made her TV debut on the hit Channel 4 experiment.

The pretty business owner, 35, tied to the knot to new bride Leigh in front of family and friends, dressed to impress in white as she made her vows at the altar.

She chose a sleek cut-out dress with a shoulder pads for her big day, accessorising with chic pearl earrings and a classic veil.

But the Liverpool stunner hasn't always looked that way, as throwback snaps prove she had a drastically different appearance before finding fame on TV.

The Liverpool bride is known for her full glam.
The Liverpool bride is known for her full glam. Picture: Channel 4

Before undergoing what looks like a hint of cosmetic work and cutting her hair into a sharp blonde bob, the consultant's style was a lot more natural.

In a string of photos from her travelling days, Leah sported long brunette locks often styled in loose, beachy waves or piled on top of her head in a messy bun.

Way down on the reality star's Instagram account, one snap showed her make-up free as she soaked up the sun in a bikini, boasting rock-hard abs and a golden tan.

Leah currently sports a sharp blonde bob.
Leah currently sports a sharp blonde bob. Picture: Channel 4

Leah is almost unrecognisable in the old holiday albums as she now posts glam selfies of her adventures, often dressed to the nines looking perfectly polished.

Speaking about how she describes herself to others, the MAFS bride told producers she had a "masculine energy" but with a "really girlie side as well", hinting her style and personality sometimes clashed.

Throwback pics show the star with a more natural look.
Throwback pics show the star with a more natural look. Picture: Instagram/@lmt________

It turns out her celebrity looks also echo her personal life as a source revealed she had become accustomed to a glamorous lifestyle in recent years.

The insider explained some of her close pals already worked in the industry, with a handful of well-known friends starring in major soap roles.

They told The Sun: "She’s a fun party girl and regularly shows off her toned body in bikini snaps from her luxury holidays on social media."

The 35-year-old looks completely different with dark locks.
The 35-year-old looks completely different with dark locks. Picture: Instagram/@lmt________

"She’s also pals with several ITV soap stars," the source continued.

"Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb regularly comments on her snaps and has branded her ‘prettiest’ on one picture.

"She also counts former Corrie stars Helen Flanagan and Kimberly Hart-Simpson amongst her followers.

"So she’s already well-connected before she’s even made her TV debut."

Leah married Leigh in an 'awkward' ceremony.
Leah married Leigh in an 'awkward' ceremony. Picture: instagram/@lmt________

Will Leah's love story catapult her into the spotlight or end with soap-style drama? Time will tell as she and Leigh jet off on honeymoon during this week's show.

Fans are hoping the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson can steer the girls' relationship onto the right track after an awkward and rocky start.

