MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

29 April 2025, 15:46

Carina has opened up about his split with Paul on MAFS Australia
Carina has opened up about his split with Paul on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Carina has spoken out regarding her messy break-up with MAFS Australia husband Paul.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia star Carina has revealed why she dumped her husband Paul following their tumultuous journey on the show.

Despite their marriage starting well, with the pair admitting they had already met on the outside world, things quickly took a nosedive following Paul's punchgate and the star revealing he had previously dated fellow MAFS star Awhina's sister.

Although they tried to make things work, Paul's decision to take part in the surprise twist proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back, as Carina ultimately chose to end things during the Final Vows.

Now speaking about why she chose to leave Paul, Carina told The Daily Mail: "It was a whirlwind. We had some beautiful moments, but it also got dark, really fast. And I don't think anyone was prepared for what happened - not even me."

Carina and Paul's relationship started positively
Carina and Paul's relationship started positively. Picture: Nine

However the bride went on to say she was "betrayed" by her husband when he wrote a letter which revealed personal details about their relationship.

Carina continued: "You're meant to feel safe with your partner. But when Paul decided to write that letter and say things I had confided in him about, that were meant to stay between us - I felt betrayed.

"It was invasive. It was a total betrayal of trust."

Carina and Paul had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS Australia
Carina and Paul had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Although they managed to get through this difficult time, Paul made the fatal error of accepting the final twist challenge which involved him meeting with another potential match.

While Carina decided to decline this opportunity, she was disappointed her husband chose to meet another woman.

The TV star confessed: "I said to my producer, 'If Paul says yes, he's got bricks in his head.'

"And I meant it. I was so patient with him the entire experiment. I let him into my world, into my home, he met my family. We had just been intimate. He brought me coffee and croissants every morning. And then he turns around and does that.

"It made me question everything. I asked myself, 'Am I not good enough? Not pretty enough? Do I need to be a tall, skinny blonde to be worthy of love?' It was heartbreaking."

Carina and Paul split during Final Vows
Carina and Paul split during Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Despite the awkward end to their relationship, Carina holds no ill-will to her former partner, stating: "There's no bad blood.

"We lived really well together. We were respectful of each other. But after everything that happened… I had to close off for a while. I'm scared to open up again. I'm still figuring it out."

Carina and Paul clashed during the MAFS Australia reunion
Carina and Paul clashed during the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Nine

During the reunion episode, fans watched as Paul revealed his true feelings about his former wife, saying: "I had suspicions that she obviously had a lot of insecurities, that she obviously had crazy jealousy tendencies and she proved my point at Final Vows."

He added: "There's no hope whatsoever with me and Carina - she is a big snob. I was giving her the benefit of the doubt at some point but she certainly is 100 per cent."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl
MAFS Australia's Ryan visited Tony in hospital

MAFS Australia’s Tony visited by Ryan after shock heart attack

Lucinda Light is the host of The Honesty Box

Lucinda Light facts: Age, partner and MAFS Australia journey revealed

Dave and Jamie's marriage has been crumbling on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his marriage to Jamie ended

Rhi blasted claims her MAFS marriage to Jeff was 'fake'.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'

Many fans believe Jamie and Eliot from MAFS Australia are dating

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot are 'together' after finding romance on the show

MAFS groom Dave waded in on the gossip.

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot romance: 'I doubt she'd sleep with three cast members'
MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan have taken each other to court

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui says Ryan should be in 'prison' amid their restraining order drama

MAFS Australia's Ryan has filed for a restraining order against Jacqui

MAFS Australia's Ryan says Jacqui tried to 'destroy his life' as he files for a restraining order
Adam and Tayah are still going strong.

MAFS UK's Adam and Tayah welcome second baby and reveal unique name

Latest TV & Movies News

Dance Moms icon Jessalynn has commented on her daughter's break-up.

JoJo Siwa’s mum Jessalynn hints at real reason for daughter's split with Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo opened up about her 'secret code' with Chris.

JoJo Siwa finally reveals what she wrote on Chris Hughes' hand in Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes as she breaks silence on split

Celebrity Big Brother announces its winner

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest celebrity winner revealed

Patsy explained why she remained silent when asked about Mickey Rourke.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer explains string of awkward interviews: 'Silence says it all'

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny made a comment about JoJo and Chris's connection on CBB

Celebrity Big Brother's Danny praised by viewers after calling out Chris and JoJo's 'relationship'

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS couple are currently planning their wedding.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint reveal unique baby names amid pregnancy rumours

MAFS Australia's Jamie has spoken out against her partner Dave

MAFS Australia's Jamie accuses Dave of not being in experiment of the 'right reasons'

Dave and Veronica have revealed what really went on between them on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica break silence on cheating rumours

What happened between Paul and Cleo?

MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina's twin sister Cleo's secret romance explained

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Jamie and Dave's relationship may be ending

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals why his feelings towards Jamie changed