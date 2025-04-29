MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

Married At First Sight Australia star Carina has opened up about her break-up with Paul

The couple had a dramatic time on the show, with the pair going their separate ways during Final Vows

Carina has opened up about his split with Paul on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Carina has spoken out regarding her messy break-up with MAFS Australia husband Paul.

Married At First Sight Australia star Carina has revealed why she dumped her husband Paul following their tumultuous journey on the show.

Despite their marriage starting well, with the pair admitting they had already met on the outside world, things quickly took a nosedive following Paul's punchgate and the star revealing he had previously dated fellow MAFS star Awhina's sister.

Although they tried to make things work, Paul's decision to take part in the surprise twist proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back, as Carina ultimately chose to end things during the Final Vows.

Now speaking about why she chose to leave Paul, Carina told The Daily Mail: "It was a whirlwind. We had some beautiful moments, but it also got dark, really fast. And I don't think anyone was prepared for what happened - not even me."

Carina and Paul's relationship started positively. Picture: Nine

However the bride went on to say she was "betrayed" by her husband when he wrote a letter which revealed personal details about their relationship.

Carina continued: "You're meant to feel safe with your partner. But when Paul decided to write that letter and say things I had confided in him about, that were meant to stay between us - I felt betrayed.

"It was invasive. It was a total betrayal of trust."

Carina and Paul had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Although they managed to get through this difficult time, Paul made the fatal error of accepting the final twist challenge which involved him meeting with another potential match.

While Carina decided to decline this opportunity, she was disappointed her husband chose to meet another woman.

The TV star confessed: "I said to my producer, 'If Paul says yes, he's got bricks in his head.'

"And I meant it. I was so patient with him the entire experiment. I let him into my world, into my home, he met my family. We had just been intimate. He brought me coffee and croissants every morning. And then he turns around and does that.

"It made me question everything. I asked myself, 'Am I not good enough? Not pretty enough? Do I need to be a tall, skinny blonde to be worthy of love?' It was heartbreaking."

Carina and Paul split during Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Despite the awkward end to their relationship, Carina holds no ill-will to her former partner, stating: "There's no bad blood.

"We lived really well together. We were respectful of each other. But after everything that happened… I had to close off for a while. I'm scared to open up again. I'm still figuring it out."

Carina and Paul clashed during the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Nine

During the reunion episode, fans watched as Paul revealed his true feelings about his former wife, saying: "I had suspicions that she obviously had a lot of insecurities, that she obviously had crazy jealousy tendencies and she proved my point at Final Vows."

He added: "There's no hope whatsoever with me and Carina - she is a big snob. I was giving her the benefit of the doubt at some point but she certainly is 100 per cent."