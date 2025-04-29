MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul
29 April 2025, 15:46
- Married At First Sight Australia star Carina has opened up about her break-up with Paul
- The couple had a dramatic time on the show, with the pair going their separate ways during Final Vows
Carina has spoken out regarding her messy break-up with MAFS Australia husband Paul.
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight Australia star Carina has revealed why she dumped her husband Paul following their tumultuous journey on the show.
Despite their marriage starting well, with the pair admitting they had already met on the outside world, things quickly took a nosedive following Paul's punchgate and the star revealing he had previously dated fellow MAFS star Awhina's sister.
Although they tried to make things work, Paul's decision to take part in the surprise twist proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back, as Carina ultimately chose to end things during the Final Vows.
Now speaking about why she chose to leave Paul, Carina told The Daily Mail: "It was a whirlwind. We had some beautiful moments, but it also got dark, really fast. And I don't think anyone was prepared for what happened - not even me."
However the bride went on to say she was "betrayed" by her husband when he wrote a letter which revealed personal details about their relationship.
Carina continued: "You're meant to feel safe with your partner. But when Paul decided to write that letter and say things I had confided in him about, that were meant to stay between us - I felt betrayed.
"It was invasive. It was a total betrayal of trust."
Although they managed to get through this difficult time, Paul made the fatal error of accepting the final twist challenge which involved him meeting with another potential match.
While Carina decided to decline this opportunity, she was disappointed her husband chose to meet another woman.
The TV star confessed: "I said to my producer, 'If Paul says yes, he's got bricks in his head.'
"And I meant it. I was so patient with him the entire experiment. I let him into my world, into my home, he met my family. We had just been intimate. He brought me coffee and croissants every morning. And then he turns around and does that.
"It made me question everything. I asked myself, 'Am I not good enough? Not pretty enough? Do I need to be a tall, skinny blonde to be worthy of love?' It was heartbreaking."
Despite the awkward end to their relationship, Carina holds no ill-will to her former partner, stating: "There's no bad blood.
"We lived really well together. We were respectful of each other. But after everything that happened… I had to close off for a while. I'm scared to open up again. I'm still figuring it out."
During the reunion episode, fans watched as Paul revealed his true feelings about his former wife, saying: "I had suspicions that she obviously had a lot of insecurities, that she obviously had crazy jealousy tendencies and she proved my point at Final Vows."
He added: "There's no hope whatsoever with me and Carina - she is a big snob. I was giving her the benefit of the doubt at some point but she certainly is 100 per cent."
