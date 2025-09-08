MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed as brides and grooms are announced

By Hope Wilson

Who are the brides and grooms on MAFS UK? Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 cast!

Married At First Sight UK is back this September as we welcome nine brides and nine grooms to the experiment as they try to find love by marrying a stranger.

With the help of experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling, the contestants are hoping they can find true love and go all the way to Final Vows with their partner.

With some MAFS UK couples still together, the season 10 brides and grooms are hoping their marriages are equally successful.

So who are the MAFS UK cast? Here are all of the brides and grooms.

The MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms. Picture: Channel 4

MAFS UK Brides

Anita

Anita is taking part in the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 54

From: Durham

Job: Operations Manager

Mother of two and grandmother of three Anita is hoping to find her forever partner on MAFS UK. After the breakdown of her 17-year marriage, the bride has changed her life around and become more adventurous, particularly loving solo trips to Ibiza.

However she's ready to settle down and tie the knot with a silver fox...

Grace

Grace is on MAFS uk. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

From: Norwich

Job: Midwife in mental health services

Grace hasn't had the most successful dating history, often finding herself in situationships and finding that men are intimidated by her humorous personality.

She's now looking for a tall, dark and handsome husband who will light up her life.

Julia-Ruth

Julia-Ruth is looking for love. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 29

From: New Zealand

Job: Professional Dancer

Born in South Africa, Julia-Ruth has also lived in New Zealand and the UK after being adopted by her sister when she was 16-years-old.

This isn't the first time Julia-Ruth found love on TV, however it didn't last and she's hoping MAFS UK will help her find her dream husband.

Leah

Leah is tying the knot. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 35

From: Liverpool

Job: Business owner

Leah is hoping a bride will sweep her off her feet as she begins her quest for romance. The bride discovered her sexuality when she shared a kiss with a woman at the age of 25 and is hoping her partner will be 'The One'.

Leigh

Leigh is one of the brides. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 30

From: Romford

Job: NHS Clinical Coder

After being heartbroken following a failed engagement Leigh is hoping this time her wedding will be the one of her dreams.

The bride has been single for a year but hates the dating game, meaning getting married at first sight is probably the best way to get out of it!

Maeve

Maeve hopes to find romance. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 29

From: Newcastle

Job: Aesthetic Practitioner

As a proud mother of her son Archie, Maeve has put her 'trouble-making' ways behind her and is focussed on finding her husband.

Strong-willed and unafraid to stand up for herself, Maeve may become a standout star of this season!

Nelly (Neelima)

Nelly is hoping to find her match. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 30

From: Manchester

Job: Cosmetic Dentist

On the lookout for someone strong, emotionally intelligent, and not intimidated by a woman who knows exactly who she is, Nelly is hoping MAFS will find her perfect partner.

Single for a year, Nelly is ready to take the next step in her dating life and marry a stranger.

Rebecca

Rebecca is getting married. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 32

From: Liverpool

Job: Aesthetics Nurse and clinic owner

Rebecca has been single for a year and is ready for her wedding as the mother-of-one walks down the aisle this season.

She is fiery and independent and wants a man who can take control and allow her to be her true self.

Sarah

Sarah is looking for love. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

From: Aberdeen

Job: Recruitment Consultant

With all of her friends getting married, Sarah is ready for her turn in the spotlight as she finds her dream partner.

After her mum passed away the bride is hopeful she can 'do her mother proud' and find a nice man to settle down with.

MAFS Grooms

Ashley

Ashley is taking part in the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 35

From: Bridgend

Job: Operations Director

Father-of-one Ashley is hoping to find a bride with blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth who enjoys the gym and pub.

He's previously dated Miss Universe however Ashley is now ready to settle down with his wife.

Bailey

Bailey is on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 36

From: St Albans

Job: Sales Manager

Citing his three-year-old daughter as his biggest achievement in life, Bailey has been single for the last year and hasn’t found anyone who can match his energy.

He’s hoping that the experts will be able to find someone kind, family oriented, who will be a good role model to his daughter.

Davide

Davide is hoping to find their forever partner. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 33

From: Portugal

Job: Cabin Crew

After planning a huge wedding for 2025, Davide was left heartbroken after the relationship abruptly came to an end.

Undefeated, full of love and ready to find his future husband, Davide is looking for someone kind-hearted, handsome, romantic and-most importantly–someone who’ll share his love of cats.

Dean

Dean is looking for his forever partner. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

From: Feltham

Job: Team Building Host

Single for around a year, his previous relationship ended after being told that he wasn’t the one. Now healed, Dean is ready to meet his soul mate.

He’s looking for someone with a sense of humour, who can bring fun into his life.

Divarni

Divarni is getting married. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 29

From: London

Job: Musician

Ladies’ man and dad-of-one Divarni is a man of many talents and quirks–including writing poetry and cuddling up with a Marvel movie.

Single for two years, Divarni is looking for someone with a big smile and nice eyes–and would be particularly wowed if they were quirky, goal oriented, artistic and intellectual.

Joe

Joe is one of the grooms. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

From: Huddersfield

Job: Personal Trainer

Joe admits that he used to put partying over building true connections but, after a frank conversation with his mum, has changed his ways and reshaped his life.

Joe is ready to admit that he’s always been quick to run away from problems in previous relationships and wants to find a partner in crime who loves living life to its fullest.

Keye

Keye is on the lookout for love. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 33

From: London

Job: Marketing Manager

Working in a high-pressure industry and known for loving the finer things in life, Keye is on a journey of personal self-discovery and is searching for a more meaningful and fulfilling life–which starts by finding the man of his dreams.

Previously married, Keye has not had a serious relationship since ending his marriage in 2018 and is hoping that the expertswill be able to find him someone who is confident in their own skin.

Paul

Paul is ready to meet 'The One'. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 60

From: Edinburgh

Job: Retired

After divorcing his partner in 2011, Paul has been single ever since. Whilst he’s ventured into the world of dating apps, he’s still yet to progress beyond a first date.

This father of three now feels it’s time to embrace life to its full potential and take the gamble on love one more time.

Steven

Steven is looking for love. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 34

From: Essex

Job: Investment Banking Manager

Single for over a year, this father of two has focussed on raising his children and building his career, but is now ready to find the love of his life.

He’s looking for someone with personality, who’s bubbly and confident–and importantly–someone who is not afraid to challenge him and keep him on his toes.