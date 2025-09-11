Married at First Sight finally cleared by media watchdog following complaints

11 September 2025, 15:05

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Paul crying alongside a picture of the experts
Married at First Sight Australia were investigated over domestic abuse scenes. Picture: Nine

By Zoe Adams

MAFS Australia 2025 was full of drama and chaos but one married couple and their fall out needed to be investigated further.

Married At First Sight, whether it's the UK or Australian version, is never far from a whole load of drama but in 2025, the Aussie show needed to be inspected further following a large number of domestic violence complaints.

In relation to Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile's argument, which led him to punch a hole in the wall, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) confirmed they had received 50 complaints about how MAFS portrayed domestic violence.

Nine, the original broadcaster of the show, has now been cleared of the complaints after defending the fact no actual violence was shown and that content was clearly flagged during the TV episodes.

They said: "Participants and experts were shown discussing and condemning the behaviour, reflecting community expectations."

MAFS couple Carina and Paul had sitting on the couch talking to the experts
MAFS couple Carina and Paul had a huge fight which led to him punching a wall. Picture: Nine

ACMA agreed that while it was spun for entertainment purposes, it was done with "appropriate care".

The scene in question, saw groom Paul confess to his terrible behaviour after admitting he was triggered by his then wife's admission to previously sleeping with a famous rapper.

On screen he said: "I lost control and I punched a hole in the bedroom door. It's just not the right thing to do. It's unacceptable, it's disgusting. I'm still hating myself for doing this."

Carina and Paul ended the experiment by going their separate ways after Final Vows. Despite a strong relationship in the beginning, Carina decided to end their relationship after he chose to accept the "Plan B" date - where you meet your back up bride.

MAFS Paul and Carina on the couch in front of the experts
MAFS Paul and Carina had one of the most surprising relationships on the 2025 show. Picture: Nine

Her final words to him were: "You had me, but then you lost me. And you'll have to live with that for the rest of your life."

Since leaving the show Carina has focused her energy into her fashion career and becoming a full-time influencer.

Paul has chosen a similar path for life post MAFS and now models as well as influences.

