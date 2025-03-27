MAFS Australia star Clint's incredible net worth and businesses revealed

MAFS Australia's Clint has revealed he is "humbly wealthy". Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

How much is MAFS Australia's Clint worth and what is his job? Here is everything we know about his remarkable earnings.

Married At First Sight Australia groom Clint has tied the knot with Lauren, and while their relationship is an important factor in the series, many fans have taken an interest in the groom's private life after he described himself as "humbly wealthy."

As we watch his marriage to Lauren develop on season 12, viewers received an interesting introduction to Clint, after the series showcased his lavish Tasmanian home.

While he and his wife work with experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla on their partnership, we've taken a look into Clint's professional life and how he has made his money.

Here is everything we know about MAFS Australia's Clint's net worth and businesses.

Clint married Lauren on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What is Clint's net worth?

It is currently unknown what Clint's exact net worth is, however he has revealed he sold his company for "several million" whilst also owning a Porsche and an extravagant house.

The TV star has recently created an e-commerce business which is sure to have injected some wealth into his burgeoning bank account.

Clint is also the director of sporting brand Performance Brands Australia, which imports and distributes sports products and training technology.

Clint's professional life has been of interest. Picture: Nine

The MAFS favourite has also carved out a successful golfing career and has been a professional sportsman for 22 years.

Clint has worked with the Professional Golfers Association of Australia and has been a touring gofer since 2007.